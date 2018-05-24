(Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

The disgraced film producer, accused by dozens of women of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment to rape, is expected to turn himself in to New York authorities Friday

That’s a wrap on Harvey Weinstein.

The disgraced Miramax mogul is expected to turn himself in to authorities Friday on sexual assault charges, law enforcement sources told Page Six on Thursday. Weinstein is reportedly slated to surrender to police before he’s taken to Manhattan Supreme Court.

Weinstein — who stands accused by 85 women of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment to rape — faces charges tied to Lucia Evans, the Daily News first reported. Evans, a former aspiring actress who now works as a marketing consultant, alleged to the New Yorker last fall that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a 2004 meeting.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’” Evans told reporter Ronan Farrow, adding that the producer eventually “overpowered” her. “I just sort of gave up.” she said. “That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

The alleged serial predator also faces allegations by Paz de la Huerta, Page Six reported, who says Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Weinstein has denied the allegations. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment when reached by Moneyish.

The producer’s expected surrender Friday caps off a months-long deluge of accusations by prominent actresses like Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Lupita N’yongo, who all alleged some sort of misconduct or assault by Weinstein. Their stories and others, many of which were disclosed to the New York Times and the New Yorker last fall, kicked off the still-ongoing #MeToo reckoning on toxic behavior by powerful men.

