The Kardashian half-sister has sold the Sunset Strip home previously owned by Emily Blunt

The Jenner sisters are buying and flipping.

A little over a year after she bought a Los Angeles pad that formerly housed actress Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski, Kendall Jenner has sold the six-bedroom home for $6.85 million. That means the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star netted a profit of around $350,000 before fees on the pad in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood that she purchased last summer. The home’s sale was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Jenner has bad memories of the home from her brief tenure there. Earlier this year, $200,000 worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from the mansion while she was hosting a party there—a heist that cops think was an inside job. A stalker was also arrested after following the 21-year-old former Victoria’ Secret angel up the driveway.

For everyone else not named Jenner, West or Kardashian however, the pad is quite something. The three-story, 4.5-bath home, which spans over 4,800 square feet, sits right at the end of a gated drive. Entry is via a giant door made of wood and steel. Inside, there’s a kitchen with a wide island and marble countertops, a wet bar, a media room and (of course) a gym.

As befits a model who this week walked in Tom Ford’s show at New York Fashion Week, Jenner’s master bedroom reportedly comes with a sizable custom-made, walk-in closet. Her master bathroom is also decked out with a soaking tub. Stroll up the floating staircase to the third floor, and you’ll find a rooftop patio that houses a lounge and a fireplace. Outside, on the grounds which span just over a third of an acre, there’s also a swimming pool and privacy hedges.

Jenner didn’t publicly list the home, which was sold off-market. No word yet on if she’s going house hunting with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who recently let go of an Los Angeles pad in the Hidden Hills neighborhood.

