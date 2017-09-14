Cindy Crawford and her husband (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

The supermodel and her entertainment entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber just bought a home once owned by OneRepublic’s lead singer

It’s a home fit for a supermodel.

Cindy Crawford and her husband have shelled out $11.6 million for a five-bedroom house in Beverly Hills. Located in La La Land’s super tony Trousdale neighborhood—Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Richard Nixon have called it home— close to downtown Los Angeles, the mansion was listed earlier this summer by its previous owner, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. Tedder and his wife had been asking for $12.75 million, so it looks like the LA power couple got cut a decent discount.

Here’s what Crawford and her husband can expect from their new one-story digs, first constructed in 1959 and designed in a Midcentury Modern style. Set on about an acre of land, the light-filled, roughly 5,400-square-foot pad boasts six bathrooms and a large dining room behind some impressively cool lattice work screen doors. The open-plan living room is bisected by a very modern-looking floor-to-ceiling fireplace wall.

Outside, there’s also a swimming pool with deck chairs that give off the vibe of late “Mad Men”-era Don Draper having just lounged there, a barbeque pit, a spa and lush greenery. There’s also a pavilion for dining during those nice Californian autumn nights.

For Crawford and Gerber, the $12 million or so is likely small change. For instance, Gerber co-founded a tequila brand with George Clooney that they recently sold for what could eventually total almost $1 billion. Additionally, the couple last year listed a Malibu property for about $60 million. No word yet as to if that home has been sold, though Crawford also has another beachside home in Malibu that she shares with Gerber and her two children and recently opened up to Vogue. A rep for Crawford didn’t return a request for comment.

