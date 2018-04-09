(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The social network will begin notifying users on their News Feeds starting Monday

No one’s hitting “like” on this.

Facebook will begin notifying users Monday of whether their data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica, per a company blog post.

A notification headlined “Protecting Your Information” will appear atop users’ News Feeds, informing them if they may have been among the approximately 87 million people whose information was improperly accessed by the British data firm for targeted political ads, according to preview screenshots shared by Facebook. It will also let users review which apps they use and the info they’ve shared with them, highlighting the option to delete any apps they no longer want connected to Facebook.

The social network has weathered weeks of negative press since revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a British data analytics firm reportedly used by President Trump’s 2016 campaign, had gained unauthorized access to scores of users’ data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to address the scandal during highly anticipated congressional hearings starting Tuesday.

Facebook reportedly suspended another analytics firm, CubeYou, over the weekend after CNBC found it was harvesting users’ personal information through similar means as Cambridge Analytica. After labeling its personality quizzes “for non-profit academic research,” CNBC reported, the firm passed that info to marketers.

“These are serious claims and we have suspended CubeYou from Facebook while we investigate them,” Facebook vice president of product partnerships Ime Archibong told the outlet in a statement. “If they refuse or fail our audit, their apps will be banned from Facebook.”

Amid a growing #DeleteFacebook boycott, tech titan Elon Musk deleted Facebook pages for SpaceX and Tesla, and Firefox maker Mozilla announced it was “pressing pause on our Facebook advertising.” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak jumped ship, too, telling USA Today that Facebook’s “profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back.”

“Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you,” Wozniak told the paper in a story published Sunday. “As they say, with Facebook, you are the product.”

