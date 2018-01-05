(iStock)

Matt Lauer has reportedly been doling out unsolicited advice to the show that canned him over sexual misconduct allegations

Even fired, Matt Lauer is reportedly a helicopter host.

The disgraced ex-“Today” anchor has been doling out unsolicited advice to the show that canned him over sexual misconduct allegations, Page Six reports — allegedly emailing a producer feedback on the music choice for a recent segment. (Predictably, staffers haven’t “warmly received” his notes, sources said. An NBC rep declined to comment to the gossip column.)

“I’m not in his head, but I can probably safely assume that he’s doing that so he can feel some sort of control in a very uncontrollable and very dire situation for him,” career coach and “Corporate Confidential” author Cynthia Shapiro told Moneyish.

While Lauer’s case may not be the norm, Shapiro says her no. 1 most-asked question is how to deal with a bad boss — and nine times out of 10, that boss is a micromanager. Here’s how to ward off an over-attentive boss breathing down your neck:

Find out what makes them tick. “The best way to handle a micromanager is to understand that they are running on fear, and you can be the one to take away some of that fear,” Shapiro said. “You have the power to get this person to calm down or leave you alone or at least make your life easier if you push the right buttons.” Put on your “Sherlock Holmes hat” and learn what they truly care about, stress over or hate, she said. “If you can figure that out and be the answer to that, you will be the one they reward, protect (and) promote.”

Communicate. “What this boss needs more than anything is tons of information,” Shapiro said. Gauge your level and frequency of that information on the degree to which they’re micromanaging you, and determine whether they prefer updates in auditory or visual form. Follow up after meetings to confirm details, leadership expert Todd Dewett added, and provide updates before the manager comes asking questions. “Be proactive in how you push out information about your progress, so that maybe they can gain some incremental comfort,” he said. “It’s about preempting their need to come micromanage you.”

Avoid confrontation. “Pitting that person against you will make an enormous enemy of that person,” Shapiro said. “You have basically become their worst fear: If they think that they’ve lost their team, if they think that you don’t respect them, they’re going to be terrified and they’re going to react way too strong.”

Tread lightly when addressing the issue. If you feel broaching the topic might be useful, Dewett said, do so subtly (and privately) “under the guise of trying to deliver correctly the work that they want.” You might ask if they took issue with some aspect of your work product — the length of a report or the number of charts, for example — since they checked in so frequently. “Now what you’ve done to them is made them aware that you are aware that they are prodding and looking and micromanaging your work in some higher-level way,” he said. “You’ve said to them, ‘You’re micromanaging; is everything OK?’ — without saying, ‘You’re a problematic micromanager.’”

Remind the boss they’ve got bigger fish to fry, and assure them they don’t need to worry about you, said Monster.com career coach Vicki Salemi. Try something like “I know you’re super busy and you’re constantly in meetings and your inbox is probably overflowing — to manage that, I’d be happy to send you an update every Friday,” she said. “You’re basically telling them: ‘I’m on your side, and I know you’re busy, so don’t even stress out about this.’”

If an ex-colleague tries to backseat drive after leaving your company, be friendly but noncommittal, Dewett said. “You have to say, ‘Thanks — I got this’ without entering a deep conversation … or telling them you will do certain things,” he said, especially since this person likely isn’t authorized to be giving you work advice. “(You) could just say something like, ‘Thanks for your comments; point noted; hope you’re doing well,” Salemi suggested. Notify your boss and/or team, especially if this person was fired or left on acrimonious terms.

Also consider whether this person is an external “gatekeeper” who still holds some clout with your boss or company, Shapiro said. “If you have a good relationship with your boss, you go to that boss and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting a lot of information from this person who has left. What are your thoughts on that?’”

