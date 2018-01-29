(CBS/YouTube)

The former Secretary of State appeared alongside John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled

One Grammys cameo inspired fire and fury of its own.

Hillary Clinton’s surprise awards-show appearance Sunday night — a pre-taped line reading from Michael Wolff’s unflattering White House tell-all, “Fire and Fury” — drew Twitter gripes from UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. and some other conservatives.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley tweeted. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.” The former South Carolina governor, fresh off denouncing presidential affair rumors kindled by Wolff’s recent “Real Time with Bill Maher” visit, added that Clinton’s reading from the book “ruined the Grammys. Such a shame.”

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

The eldest Trump son, meanwhile, tweeted that “Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency.” “The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018,” he added.

“Hillary Clinton reading ‘Fire and Fury’ at the Grammys is why Trump won. But actually. It is,” wrote DailyWire EIC and Breitbart alum Ben Shapiro. “Less than a week after a story drops of Hillary shielding a sexual predator, and intimidating his victims with an NDA, she gets cheered from a room full of people claiming to be for victims,” tweeted FoxNews.com contributor Stephen Miller, referring to a New York Times report that Clinton had protected a former 2008 campaign adviser accused of sexual harassment. “#Metoo has become a glamorized sham.”

The bit wasn’t universally panned. “Hillary Clinton doing a dramatic reading of “Fire and Fury” was worth waiting up for,” wrote Washington Post correspondent Anne Rumsey Gearan, whose tweet drew a reply from Haley. “OMG, Hillary Clinton reading ‘Fire and Fury’ on national television,” added Charlotte Clymer of the Human Rights Campaign. “THE SHADE OF IT ALL.”

Clinton appeared alongside John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled to mock-audition for a spoken-word adaptation of “Fire and Fury.” “He had a longtime fear of being poisoned,” she narrated of her former campaign nemesis. “One reason he liked to eat at McDonald’s: Nobody knew he was coming, and the food was safely pre-made.”

Host James Corden rushed into frame, assuring Clinton “that’s the one.” “The Grammy’s in the bag?” she asked, elated. “In the bag,” he replied.

