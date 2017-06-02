Las Vegas rubber robbers nabbed 30,000 condoms and $15,000 in sex toys from a warehouse this week. (Eillen/iStock)

Crazy crooks have taken McDonald’s burger patties, live sharks, tons of cheese and Nutella in pricey heists

Talk about cops and rubbers.

Las Vegas police are looking for the thieves who stole 30,000 condoms from a warehouse. Lelo, the Swedish sex toy company that reported the losses over Memorial Day weekend, also revealed that bandits screwed them over a second time by returning the next day and taking $15,000 in sex toys, ultimately making off with $40,000 in booty.

“What kind of party are these people having?” the company cracked in a blog post that also called the thieves “the horniest criminals in world history.” The rubber robbers were caught on surveillance video, but have yet to be caught in real life.

But this isn’t even the craziest criminal heist in history, let alone this week. Here are some of the strangest things that have been stolen.

The McDonald’s Menu

A real-life Hamburgler sold $20,000 worth of McDonald’s hamburger patties, chicken McNuggets, fries and apple pies to a Harlem bodega, DNA Info reported Wednesday, along with sausage, bacon, cheese, hot cakes, eggs, ketchup, butter and sugar that was being ferried by the Martin Brower distribution company. Delivery driver Kojo Lockhart, 43, was arrested, and the company says he has been fired.

A Live Shark

A rare two-foot-long live marble shark worth almost $13,000 was stolen from a U.K. couple’s private aquarium in 2008. The female shark, originally acquired in Indonesia, was one half of the only pair breeding of marble sharks in Britain. There’s no report of the fishy thieves being caught, or the rare shark returned.

8 Live Pythons

A thief snagged eight ball pythons about 18 inches long apiece – and worth $18,000 – from an exotic pet store in Omaha in 2016. He also took another $1,500 in frozen mice to feed the stolen serpents, but police eventually nabbed him and returned the purloined pythons to the shop.

20,000 Pounds of Cheese

This crook made off with a lot of cheddar. A white trailer carrying $46,000 worth of Wisconsin cheese was stolen in 2016. After the driver left the semi carrying the 20,000 pounds of cheddar produced by U.S. Foods to run a few errands, the thief slid behind the wheel and took off.

Five Tons of Nutella

Speaking of spreading the wealth, a group of unidentified thieves famously broke into a parked trailer in central Germany in 2013 and stole five tons of Nutella worth about $20,000. Authorities suspected it was sold on the black market – because we all know how addictive that chocolate-and-hazelnut spread can be.

A Life-Size Model of E.T.

A three-foot-tall exact replica of Steven Spielberg’s adorable extraterrestrial was stolen from a U.K. grandmother’s home in 2011. The $2,500 model took almost three months for the victim’s daughter to craft in a stage makeup course, and the 73-year-old woman was desperate for it to phone home. Alas, the Coast Guard found it washed up a year later.

300 Manhole Covers

Now that’s highway robbery. Two thieves stole 300 manhole covers across Los Angeles in 1990, and tried to sell the 90,000 pounds of metal for scrap at $6 per manhole. Funny thing is, they would have made three times that money recycling the same weight in aluminum cans. The New York Times reported another spate of stolen sewer covers for scrap in 2012, when manholes were worth $30 a piece – but cost $200 each for the city to replace.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved