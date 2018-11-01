(Joan Marcus)

“Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Harry Potter” and “Frozen” have the Great White Way singing a cash-happy tune.

The kids just aren’t alright — they’re money.

A new report from the theater trade group the Broadway League shows a record 2.1 million teens and kids attended shows during the 2017-2018 season. That’s a hefty 15.2% of the 13.8 million total admissions.

How did the Great White Way tap this hard-to-reach, coveted audience? Chalk it up to a combination of factors, experts say, including targeted outreach; an expansive, innovative menu of shows with appeal; and the fact that Broadway is a unique experience.

“We have been actively working on the youth market since the day I walked in,” said Charlotte St. Martin, head of the Broadway League. That was in 2006. Broadway Bridges for students, Kids Night on Broadway and the Jimmy Awards for teen performers are a few of the educational and marketing programs aimed at young audiences.

The uptick in “teens and tweeners is exciting,” St. Martin told Moneyish. “Moreover, it’s an investment in the future.” Broadway grossed $1.7 billion last season — the youth chunk of that adds up to more than $200 million. According to the report, “the vast majority of theatergoers had some connection to theatergoing as a child.” In other words, capture an audience member early and you’ve got them for life.

Generational expert David Stillman, co-author with his 19-year-old son Jonah of “Gen Z @ Work,” considers Broadway hard-wired to hit the youth sweet spot for live experience. (Gen Z roughly refers to people born between 1996 and 2010.)

“Young consumers really value experiences, and Broadway is about the experience,” he told Moneyish. “Going to see ‘Hamilton’ or ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is valued more than buying sweater or purse.” Being face-to-face and the feelings and bragging rights that come with it outdistance things.

In a survey Stillman conducted, Gen Z-ers were asked to choose their preferred method of communication: email, text, phone and face-to-face, and 84% chose the final option. “An a-ha for us,” said Stillman, “was how (much) Gen Z does crave live human interaction. And Broadway offers something you can’t get streaming on an iPad.”

Ask Kayla O’Scanlon, 14, a high school freshman from New Jersey, who was snapping photos this week with her classmate Anna Pillari and their moms before heading into “Mean Girls.” “When you see things live it’s just better,” she said. “You’re more in the moment.” Each girl has been there before — one, who still recalls “the scene with the tentacles” from “The Little Mermaid” and the other who was only four when she saw “Mary Poppins.”

Beyond immediacy and immersion, theater boasts cachet thanks to shows dialed into the current pop cultural conversation, whether it’s in the stories being told or the innovative ways they are told, according to Sue Frost, producer of the Tony-winning “Come From Away” and co-chair of the League’s audience engagement committee.

“Broadway is very cool right now with ‘Hamilton,’” she said, referring to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s megahit rap-infused show. “And there’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and (the upcoming) ‘Be More Chill.” And, she added, you can’t underestimate “all the Disney product.” That includes “Beauty and the Beast,” from 1994, and current shows “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Frozen.”

Add “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” to the roster of shows with youth appeal — and booster seats for tots. Broadway knows that youngsters are coming, so theaters are prepared. “Kids spend half their life glued to a screen,” said Frost. “They’re stuck by the three-dimensionality and the response of live theater. It opens doors to conversation before and after.”

Long after, according to New Jersey photographer Kate Quigley, who was at “Wicked” this week with her husband, Danny Rivera, a wallpaperer, and their 9-year-old daughter Gabby. “Broadway isn’t like watching on a screen,” Quigley told Moneyish. “It’s real.” And, let’s face it, really expensive. The family paid “around $400, and that was just for the show, and not tolls and parking. But,” Quigley added, “it’s worth it. You get a lifetime of memories.”

Young audiences aren’t the only growth area in the report. Since 2009, when the League created Viva Broadway aimed at Hispanic theatergoers, that audience has increased 61% from 710,000 to 1.14 million admissions. The Broadway League is looking at Black, Asian and Middle Eastern audiences. “We’re not scattershotting,” said St. Martin, “but looking at each market.”

For Kevin McCollum, a producer whose Broadway credits include “Rent,” “In the Heights” and Mike Birbiglia’s current one-man show “The New One,” Broadway success is integrally tied to offering narratives people — young, old, black, white, whatever — can’t get enough of.

“Back in ‘96, the conventional wisdom was that ‘Rent’ wasn’t a Broadway show. I was very clear then and now, it’s about stories. If you put stories out there that will capture the public’s imagination, people will find them. Once people understand how the live experience makes them feel, they want more.”

Broadway is banking on it.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved