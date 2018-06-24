(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The Carters’ ‘Everything Is Love’ hit No. 1 on iTunes and has driven more than 2.1 million tweets

How do listeners love The Carters? Let us count the ways.

Fans have been going “Apesh-t” since Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprise-released their joint album “Everything Is Love” last weekend, which was exclusive to Tidal before rolling out on iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music by Monday. The album quickly topped the iTunes downloads chart, and was among the most-streamed albums on Tidal, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Fans have been thirsty for the new release ever since Beyoncé’s 2016 album “Lemonade,” which sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide and won a Grammy. It went viral for seeming to address the couple’s marital struggles and Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity. So when Jay’s “4:44” album addressing the cheating rumors came out the following year, it went platinum in just six days.

But now the king and queen of hip-hop are a fully united front. Beyonce and Jay-Z have become one of music’s most influential and highest earning power couples with a combined net worth of $1.16 billion as of last year. At 36, Beyonce alone has amassed a large fan base with more than 113 million followers on Instagram and a personal net worth of $350 million, according to Forbes’ list of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women. Jay-Z, dubbed one of hip-hop’s richest acts, has attained an equally impressive net worth of $810 million.

This isn’t the first time the billion-dollar couple has collaborated. Their 2014 “On The Run” international tour grossed $95 million, while their second tour of the same name is running now until October and is projected to earn more than $200 million, according to Billboard. They have also produced a number of hit songs together, including 2003’s “Crazy in Love” and 2014’s “Drunk In Love.”

The third installment of the Bey and Jay love story is poised to hit plenty more milestones, so here’s a look at the latest album by the numbers:

9: The number of songs on the new record, with “Apesh-t” jumping out as a listener-favorite by becoming the fourth most downloaded song on iTunes at its peak. It was No. 5 at press time.

2.1 million and counting: The number of tweets as of Monday posted about the album after its surprise weekend release. Users took to Twitter immediately after the album came out to share their opinions and excitement over the surprise drop, with the song “Apesh-t” being the most tweeted about song.

No. 1: While official streaming numbers have yet to be released, the album had already reached No. 1 on the iTunes most downloaded chart in the past week, and was No.2 at press time. It was the No. 1 album streamed on Tidal throughout the week, and the No. 2 digital album streamed on Amazon earlier this week.

31 million views and counting: The six-minute music video for “Apesh-t,” which was filmed in the Louvre museum in Paris, has drawn more than 31 million views and counting since it was released the same day that the album dropped. The video shows Beyoncé and Jay-Z dancing and posing with a diverse troupe of dancers among some of the most iconic paintings and sculptures in the world, such as the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

$17,500 to $18,000: Estimates on how much it cost Beyonce and Jay-Z to film “Apesh-t” at the Louvre, according to Chloe Esslemont of Tabloid Art History. “In my opinion, the 17 or 18 thousand dollars the Louvre would have earned from the ‘Apesh-t’ shoot is small change compared to the cultural capital the museum will receive as a result,” Esslemont told Moneyish. “The Louvre is already one of the most famous and visited museums in the world, but its association with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, will open them up to new types of audiences and attention.”

No. 3: After the album was initially exclusively released on Tidal, the Jay-Z owned subscription music streaming service, the app jumped from No. 40 on Friday among all music apps, to peak at No. 3 on Saturday, where it stayed until Monday (when the album was released on other music streaming services) when it fell back to No. 48, according to App Annie data provided to Billboard. The app also shot up on U.S. iPhone revenue charts, which track app subscriptions, from No.4 on Friday to No. 2 on Saturday (when the album was released) until Monday among all music apps. The app was in the fifth spot at press time.

