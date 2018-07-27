Joshua Kushner gave the supermodel a seven or eight-carat rock worth about $500,000.

He put a rock on it.

Joshua Kushner reportedly dropped six figures on the cushion-cut diamond ring that he proposed to supermodel Karlie Kloss with.

The sparkler, which appears to be set on a band of diamonds, is estimated to cost between $200,000 and $500,000, Kathryn Money, vice president of strategy and merchandising at fine jewelry company Brilliant Earth, told Moneyish. She also predicted the ring was between seven and eight carats, compared to the average engagement ring carat size which is typically around 1.8 carats, according the wedding website The Knot.(The heavier the carat weight the pricer the diamond).

Thank you ALL for your sweet wishes! ❤️🤗 So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me. pic.twitter.com/ZvkRaFufUD — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) July 25, 2018

Kloss has been dating Kushner — brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and an adviser to President Donald Trump — for six years. She flaunted the giant rock on social media after the pair announced their engagement on Tuesday.

“My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor make up artist is going to kill me,” Kloss, 25, wrote on her Instagram story, showing off the precious stone weighing down her left hand.

Celebrities are infamous for getting engaged with gigantic gems that cost more than the typical ring, of course. While Kloss’ stunning ring cost a fortune, it’s still a steal compared to other over-the-top celebrity engagement rings. Beyonce’s 18-carat Lorraine Schwartz emerald-cut diamond from hubby Jay-Z reportedly cost $5 million. Ben Affleck proposed to former fling Jennifer Lopez in 2002 with a pink, 6.1-carat Harry Winston diamond worth $1.2 million. Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian with a reported $8.5 million diamond, which was subsequently stolen in Paris. But diva Mariah Carey tops the list with a blinding 35-carat emerald-cut diamond that she received in 2016 from her ex-billionaire fiancé, James Packer, reported to cost $10 million.

And while modest compared to those extra engagement rings, Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, with a royal three-stone ring said to be worth a princely $350,000 and made of diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s jewelry collection.

But even regular couples are spending a king’s ransom to pop the question, dropping an average of $6,351 on an engagement ring in 2017, according to The Knot’s survey of 14,000-plus recently married or engaged people — a nearly 25% increase from $5,095 in 2011. And 70% of men told The Knot that they’re still shouldering the cost of the engagement ring alone; so marrying the ring buyer, by default, means inheriting their debt. That’s why some couples have even turned to public Crowdfunding to afford the cost of an engagement ring.

The spike in spending is partly because many partners are customizing one-of-a-kind rings for their partners. “Couples in general are gravitating towards distinctive styles that allow them to express their individuality, from diamond shape to metal tone to unique setting styles,” Money said. And those get expensive; some of the most popular trends she’s noticed in engagement rings include fancy-shaped diamonds, like oval or pear shapes, that can cost around $2,000, while a more traditional round brilliant diamond is typically the most expensive cut of all costing upwards of $5,000 for a 1 carat ring.

Rose and yellow gold other hues that have been more widely favored in the last few years, Money said, noting Emily Ratajkowski’s yellow gold ring, which is typically $200 to $300 less expensive than a more traditional platinum band.

