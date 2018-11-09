(Amir Hamza)

Aladdin Ullah’s new one-man show, ‘Dishwasher Dreams,’ is now playing at New York’s Castillo Theatre.

Aladdin Ullah, a Harlem native who says he’s “about as Bengali as Pee-wee Herman,” is done subjecting himself to auditions for terrorist roles with fake accents — and now has new appreciation for his late immigrant father’s struggles.

The actor, comedian and playwright’s new off-off-Broadway one-man show, “Dishwasher Dreams,” draws from his own “minstrel show” experience being pigeonholed by Hollywood casting directors as a performer coming up in the ’90s. The play weaves in flashbacks to his Bangladeshi dad’s experience settling in East Harlem in the early 1940s, facing discrimination as he worked his way up from a dishwasher to owner of his own restaurant.

“‘Dishwasher Dreams’ is basically me in Hollywood dealing with the racism, and then thinking back on the stories my dad told me and the people who knew my dad … told me about what he went through when he first came to America,” Ullah, a George Carlin and Richard Pryor disciple who was among the first South Asian comics to perform on national TV, told Moneyish. “I had a greater appreciation for that generation of South Asians who came from the 1880s to now.” The play, which premiered at New York’s Castillo Theatre last month, runs through Nov. 18.

Ullah’s father is believed to have arrived in America as a teenage undocumented immigrant between 1926 and 1936, according to his son. He was part of a lesser-known wave of Bengali Muslim men who immigrated to the U.S. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with many starting families with African-American and Puerto Rican women. (These migrants are the subject of a 2013 book by MIT professor Vivek Bald, featuring Ullah’s family’s story, as well as a forthcoming documentary by Bald and Ullah, “In Search of Bengali Harlem.”)

Habib Ullah’s first wife was a Puerto Rican woman in Harlem; after her death, he returned to Bangladesh in the late 1960s to marry Aladdin Ullah’s much-younger mother, who had left an abusive husband. “I used to look at my mom — ‘She’s fresh off the boat, wearing a sari; what does she know about hip-hop, what does she know about being rebellious?’” Ullah said of his late mom’s backstory. But while she never considered herself a leader, he said, “what she did was really radical.”

“I’d come back to my apartment going, ‘Man, this is no way to live,’” Ullah added of his auditions. “Here I am complaining about that, not realizing that my mom was dealing with abuse and then my dad was dealing with discrimination when he was trying to open up a restaurant.”

“Dishwasher Dreams” also sends a message to South Asians “to realize that we can say no” to stereotypical roles, Ullah said, and for non-South Asians to realize “the kind of bulls–t we have to endure.” (For example, Asians claimed just 3.1% of film roles in 2016 despite making up around 6% of the U.S. population, according to a 2018 report by UCLA. They make up just 1% of leading roles, a separate study by USC Annenberg found.) Ullah cast himself as a sort of “sacrificial lamb” whose truth-telling helped pave the way for comedians like Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Hari Kondabolu.

Ullah says his play and other works by South Asian creators — Aasif Mandvi’s recent off-Broadway revival of “Sakina’s Restaurant,” for example — are important for “controlling the narrative.” “You can tell authentic stories, not stories of someone else’s interpretation of you,” he said. “I always feel when you get it from the horse’s mouth, it’s just a better story because you’re able to tell it more honestly.”

And while “there’s a lot more to do,” he added, “I’m really glad that things are moving.” “Most of the South Asian artists (now), they didn’t have to go through what I went through,” Ullah said. “I feel good about that.”

