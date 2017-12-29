Meryl Streep at the 2012 Golden Globes (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

All the stars — including Gal Gadot, Halle Berry and Greta Gerwig — presenting at the first Golden Globes after the Harvey Weinstein revelations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organizer of the Golden Globes, has just released a list of presenters for the awards next week—and it’s a decidedly female-friendly group. Among the celebs who will be handing out statuettes are “Wonder Woman” superstar Gal Gadot and Halle Berry, who’s the only African American woman to date that’s ever won a Best Actress Oscar.

Other presenters at the Jan 7 ceremony include director Greta Gerwig, who’s enjoying a moment in the spotlight thanks to the critical buzz surrounding her female coming-of-age flick “Lady Bird” and “Scandal” star Kerry Washington, one of the most prominent black women on TV screens today. “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson, Shirley MacLaine and Isabelle Huppert, who took home a Best Actress Globe last year at the age of 63, are all slated to appear on stage as well. Actress Emma Watson, who was appointed a UN Women Goodwill ambassador in 2014, is also set to give away a statuette.

Unlike the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards on January 21, not all the presenters at the Globes will be women, but it’s still a decidedly large cast.

The Golden Globes are the first major Hollywood event since the New York Times and the New Yorker published a series of sexual misconduct allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein that forced his downfall. The specter of other harassment scandals revealed since—see James Toback, Kevin Spacey, etc— looms over the show.

Among the actresses who’ve indicated they’re wearing black to the Golden Globes as a sign of protest against misogyny are Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone. Some men, including Tom Hiddleston and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, are also reportedly attending in black garb as a sign of solidarity. Host Seth Meyers has hinted in a preview of the event that he would be discussing the Weinstein fallout during the awards show.

The now-disgraced Hollywood powerbroker is one of the most thanked individuals ever at the Oscars, a Quartz analysis shows. (He ranked just behind Steven Spielberg and tied with God.) A breakdown wasn’t available for the Golden Globes, but as recently as 2012, no less than screen legend Streep likened him to a supreme being at the event.

Safe to say, that won’t be happening this year.

