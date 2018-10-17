It’s National Bullying Prevention Month, and employees and experts tell Moneyish how they got out of a toxic workplace situation

Don’t suffer in silence.

In honor of National Bullying Prevention this month, some companies are doing their part to combat aggression early. Every day 160,000 kids skip school due to fear of bullying or exclusion, according to the Anti Bullying Institute. That’s one reason Capri Sun donated $160,000 to nonprofit organization NoBully.org to create a Together Table, an S-shaped long table to prevent kids from having to sit by themselves at lunch; it launched this week. Burger King also put out an anti-bullying campaign showing how infrequently we report bullying. And the brand Sock Problems has designed a sock to raise awareness for bullying that says “Sock Bullying” with proceeds benefiting the non-profit No Bully, which tries to eradicate bullying and cyberbullying.

Bullying isn’t just a problem for children: Indeed, workplace bullies are just as toxic — and prevalent — as mean kids on the playground. Research from University of Phoenix professor Dr. Judy Blando found that 75% of employees she surveyed had been bullied in the workplace.

Workplace bullying is defined as the mistreatment of someone that’s threatening, humiliating or intimidating and is often caused by a person or group who uses verbal, phsyical or psychological abuse, according to the Workplace Bullying Institute. Women are typically more at risk for being bullied in the workplace than men. Just 35% of men say they’ve been bullied at work, while 67% of women have; meanwhile 70% of workplace bullies are male while 30% are female, according to the Workplace Bullying Institute.

New Jersey native Courtney, 27, who declined to give Moneyish her last name, can relate. She works in human resources and says she was bullied by co-workers after she took off two weeks to get weight loss surgery. When she returned to work, she says a male colleague made a rude remark.

“We were at a client [meeting] once and the guy on my team was like ‘don’t worry, we can take the elevator since I know you probably don’t want to take the stairs and get out of breath or sweaty for our meeting,” she said of the inappropriate comment. Instead of getting upset, she nipped the insult right in the bud.

“I said something like, ‘it has come to my attention that you were inquiring about my weight loss surgery while I was out last month, and that you seem to know the most about dieting, huh?’” she said, being even more direct: ‘’I’m taking the elevator because I’m in 4-inch heels. I did a spin class this morning at 5 a.m., did you?’” she said, adding that her colleague was “stunned” when she shut down his offensive comment. “He was like you look great, and sorry if I offended you,’” she recalled.

Being mistreated at work by colleagues or a boss directly impacts an employee’s productivity. Nearly half (46%) of employees surveyed in a workplace trends study from 2016 said that bullying negatively affected their mental health and overall performance at work; 28% said it was physically taxing; and around one in five (22%) took time off from work because they were bullied. It can get so bad, more than half of people in another survey who had been bullied said they’d escaped that toxic workplace situation by leaving their job voluntarily.

“You know you’re dealing with a bully because they demean and disrespect,” says litigator Linda Smith, who wrote the book “Smashing Glass & Kicking Ass” and has earned a reputation for sticking up for herself and other women in her industry. “It’s when everything you do is constantly challenged, critiqued or responded to either by verbal attack or by an expression of scorn as if whatever you’ve just said is really stupid. You really feel like no matter what you do, you can’t do anything right.”

Here are her tips for how to confront a bully at work:

Don’t let it slide

When you feel like you’re being mistreated, it’s easy to try and brush it off once or twice, but you’re setting yourself up for a dangerous pattern of tolerating the abuse, Smith says.

“Don’t let it slide when you’re attacked. Your enemies need to know that you’re tough as nails and if they go after you, you’re going to call them out,” she says recommending a calm confrontation not in front of colleagues directly, but in a visible space like a glass windowed conference room where you won’t feel threatened behind closed doors.

“It’s a confrontation, but you’re very calm. Be specific and very direct about whatever this person has done. You have to have this specific kind of demeanor — this person can be your boss so there could be tendency to be sweet or even a little jokey, but you can’t make it okay. You just have to be firm,” says Smith, adding that you should also make it clear to the person that you will go higher up if they don’t stop their behavior.

Know when to avoid confrontation and go to HR

Smith says if you fear that there could be a physical altercation then it’s best not to confront at all and instead confide in human resources. It’s also important to know that there is legal protection against bullying.

Document everything and notify your boss

If you believe you’re being bullied, collect proof and document every incident. If you have written exchanges via email, or on instant messenger services like Slack, take a screenshot of the conversation and print it out. Note when exactly the bullying occured. If it was verbal, note if anyone may have seen or heard the conversation.

“Write down the date, time and ‘he said, she said,’” Smith suggests, that way you have written proof of the incident or continued occurrences.

Build alliances

Find a few trusted colleagues or managers you know and can confide in. If you and a group of people are being bullied by one person, like a boss, or a fellow colleague, try to stand together.

“Usually if someone is a bully, they’re not just bullying you,” says Smith. “You might want to give an early tip off to someone above you in the organization. Have them be on the lookout. If it is your boss, figure out someone else in the organization who can have your back or at least be neutral.”

Know when to get a new job

Consider relocating to another department, requesting a new manager or quitting your job all together if you feel that you’ve done all you can to get out of a toxic situation.

“Some bullies really won’t stop because they just don’t care,” Smith acknowledges. “If someone is really making you physically or emotionally traumatized or upset and they won’t stop, you should leave. You do not deserve to be disrespected or abused. It has to stop,” she adds.

