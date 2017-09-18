(George Kraychyk/©Hulu/Courtesy: Everett Collection)

In a big win for the streaming service, Bruce Miller took home the Emmy for best writing of a drama series; Ann Dowd and Reed Morano also triumphed

A dystopian television program is sending Hulu execs to paradise.

After being shut out at last year’s Primetime Emmy awards, the streaming platform finally nabbed its major winged statuettes. Those came courtesy of Bruce Miller and Ann Dowd. Miller first read Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” while in college, and won the Emmy for writing in a drama series thanks to his work on the series’ pilot episode. He beat out scribes for “The Americans,” “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld.”

Meanwhile, “Law & Order” veteran Dowd also received a best supporting actress in a drama series award for her role as Aunt Lydia. Among those she triumphed over was fellow cast mate, Samira Wiley. The pilot’s 40-year-old director, Reed Morano, also took home a statuette for best director of a drama series.

Hulu is not the first streaming-first website to take home a major entertainment award. Competitors like Amazon Video and Netflix have been heralded at the Academy Awards. But Hulu is notably smaller and only recently got into original programming, for which it has a budget of about $2.5 billion. According to comScore, Hulu is available in 17% of American households with wifi access. By contrast, Netflix has a 75% market share, with YouTube and Amazon trailing at 53% and 33% respectively.

(Hulu is owned by five media conglomerates including 21st Century Fox, which shares common ownership with Moneyish publisher Dow Jones.)

Also read: Hulu just launched its much-awaited $40 live streaming option

“The win for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” particularly in the writing category, says to the world that Hulu is a force to be reckoned with and is capable of forging solid relationships with notable talent,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.

There were already signs that Hulu would be a bigger threat to its streaming rivals and traditional competitors like the cable and broadcast networks. At last weekend’s Creative Emmy Awards, traditionally a scene setter for the primetime show, it picked up five nods. Among them were three for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” including best guest actress for Alexis Bledel and two for a Beatles documentary.

Hulu was nominated for 18 primetime Emmys this year. Most notably, it could take home the biggest prize—the Outstanding Drama Series award—for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” For that it’s up against Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

