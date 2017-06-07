Pound the pavement for Global Running Day. (PeopleImages/iStock)

Global Running Day gets folks moving with sales, contests and jogging groups

Get your sneaks on.

Wednesday is Global Running Day, when more than one million runners in 181 countries are jogging fitness awareness by pledging to go for a run. The world has been lacing up its sneakers in a second running boom, with 17.1 million men and women finishing races in all distances in 2015 (up from 5 million in 1990), making road racing $1.4 billion industry.

And even if the only rubber you’ve burned lately came from driving your car, there’s still plenty of ways to join this sole train, including sales, online contests and beginner-friendly group runs.

Here are six ways to start running:

Pledge to run at least a mile. Sign up on the official Global Running Day page, where you can print out a personalized bib to wear on your run, and share your personal runspiration (“For my health” or “So I can eat all the pizza” are both valid reasons to get moving.)

Find a free running group. Running stores and fitness clubs are hosting free group runs. Fleet Feet stores across the country are coordinating 5K runs throughout the day. The New York Road Runners club has coach-led group runs across the five boroughs. Or do a group run without the, you know, group. Garmin Marathon is hosting a Summer Virtual Race. Sign up, post a pic of yourself running, and they’ll send you a medal.

Break a Guinness World Record. The New York Road Runners club is also attempting to break the “Most People in a Treadmill Relay” record of 250 people. They’ve enlisted hundreds of runners to take turns running one mile (under a 9:41-minute pace) and expect to break the record in 33 hours. They kicked it off on Tuesday, and expect to wrap up tonight. Those in the New York tri-state area can swing by the RUNCENTER on 57th Street from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. to check it out. Check the website for more details, or keep tabs on attempt on social media.

Bag some bargains. Running store JackRabbit is offering double rewards points on any Brooks and Saucony purchases, a Hoka One One Clifton presale, and free economy shipping all month. Models has marked down running gear, with an added 15% off for Father’s Day with the code LUVDAD. Sparkly Soul has 20% off its glittering headbands – plus free shipping – with the code RUNDAY. And you can also reap race registration discounts. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series says these are its lowest prices all year, with discounts running from $20 off some races to $50 off this fall’s Virginia Beach Marathon. Runner’s World offers 17% off any distance race at its Runner’s World Half & Festival in Bethlehem, Penn. this Oct. with the code GLOBALRUNNINGDAY. The Big Sur Marathon boasts $10 off its Monterey Bay Half Marathon and Salinas Valley Half Marathon with the discount code GRD17.

Run for reward. Fitness tracking app Strava challenges you to run and record your fastest mile on Wednesday for a chance to win a free pair of running shoes for yourself and up to 10 of your Strava followers.

Make your own meme. Under Armour has an online tool for uploading a pic (along with a fake doctor’s note) that you can personalize to explain why you’re ducking out of work early or taking a long lunch to run today.

