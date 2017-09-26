The sexy ‘Border Patrol’ agent, ‘Adult Lady Boy’ and ‘Sexy Fake News’ also top this year’s ghastly Halloween get-ups

These Halloween costumes get plenty of boos – but people are buying them anyway.

This year’s parade of ghastly get-ups includes the usual gaggle of sexy everythings (like a half-naked “Queen of the North” from Game of Thrones that knows nothing about the real Jon Snow), pregnant Kylie Jenner, as well as topical disguises that are as politically incorrect as they get.

Yandy.com, the cheeky costume site behind past controversial Halloween get-ups like Sexy Pizza Rat, Sexy Donald Trump and a dubious “Game of Thrones” disguise, has just rolled out an offensive “Reality Star in the Making” outfit that’s clearly a riff on reportedly pregnant star Kylie Jenner . The costume, on sale for $59.95, features a skin-tight white cocktail dress with stomach padding meant to make the wearer look pregnant. There’s also a wig and phone featured, but not included. The company makes no explicit mention of Jenner’s reported pregnancy with 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott’s baby in a press release about the costume, however, it’s clear that’s the inspiration behind it.

“Boost your show’s ratings in this exclusive Reality Star in the Making costume,” says the description on Yandy’s site, referring to fans accusing Kris Jenner of possibly leaking the private news of Jenner’s reported pregnancy in an effort to boost the ratings for the recent “Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special.”Jenner has yet to even confirm the alleged pregnancy herself.

Another frontrunner for most offensive costume at the moment is the $54.95 Border Patrol Sexy Costume from Spicy Lingerie – even as arrests of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. jumped 40% during President Trump’s first 100 days in office, and separated mothers from their children.

Agent Norma Swall (that’s the name on her badge) also has a male counterpart at Spirit Halloween stores with the Border Patrol Work Shirt and Hat – complete with a nametag that says “Agent Wall” – which is already sold out online.

Meanwhile, BrandsonSale.com has an entire section of “Offensive” costumes that include an Adult Flasher – because what isn’t funny about sexually assaulting someone in public? – as well as an array of breast and penis costumes, “funny blow job” costumes, and even a $90 Adult Lady Boy look that includes a silver spaghetti strap dress with male genitalia dangling out the front of it. “Embarrass a stag or your friends and family with this tastelessly brilliant fancy dress costume,” reads the description, even as transgender Americans have seen their rights to serve in the military or use the bathroom they identify with stripped away.

Costumes aren’t just stoking liberal outrage. Spirit Halloween has also got a couple of piggyback costumes getting a ride out of President Trump, which both appear to show good old boy’s riding on the commander-in-chief’s shoulders in garish patriotic attire – and the president himself sports an orange complexion, stocky frame and tiny hands.

Then there are the grossly sexy ones, like Yandy’s Sexy Fake News (a short, tight newsprint dress with the word “FAKE” stamped on it), a sexy minion ripoff from the “Despicable Me” movies, and even a sultry “Upside Down Honey” version of superpowered Eleven from “Stranger Things.” Eleven is supposed to be a tween, but here she is in thigh-highs, a short babydoll dress and batting bedroom eyes.

Yet Halloween costumes are expected to make $3.4 billion in sales this year, even as they cater to our baser natures. Have we just become The Worst, or are costumes just getting more controversial?

“Our goal at Yandy is create costumes that are sexy, fashion-forward and light-hearted. We don’t take ourselves too seriously and neither do our customers,” Pilar Quintana-Williams, the brand’s vice president of merchandising, told Moneyish.

Actually, historians note that the holiday has always been an excuse trick-or-treat on the cutting edge of good taste.

“There is a historical context for lampooning, especially those in power, through costuming,” Lesley Bannatyne, a folklorist and author who writes on Halloween, told Moneyish. “Fools dressed as kings on special days. The pedophile priest costume has been around for white a while, as has the pregnant nun. Halloween, like Carnival or Feast of Fools or even Mardi Gras, is a time to upend the ordinary and poke fun at the powerful.”

So irreverent revelers use use the spooky celebration as an excuse to express who they are or who they want to be through costume. Or they dress as what scares them to exert power over it.

“I’m not sure the company that came up with ‘Sexy Border Control’ had this in mind, but it does lampoon both political correctness and the whole border conversation,” said Bannatyne. “But will the people who buy that costume be wearing it as satire, or will they wear it to provoke and belittle? As if often the case, it’s the intent that makes a difference.”

A spokesperson from Spirit Halloween told Moneyish that its Border Patrol Agent is meant to be ironic. “The costume available at Spirit Halloween pokes at the topical issue, and reflects the on-going headlines and hashtags surrounding the president.”

The rep added that, “This costume sits next to piggybacking on Mr. President, a host of masks showcasing Trumps many personas, and a cut out of presidential BFF Putin, all of which were created with the intent of being ironic to the current political climate.”

And many of those dressing up in outfits meant to outrage are also looking for extra attention – because Bannatyne notes that Halloween in the social media age “is definitely about being noticed.”

Yandy’s spokeswoman agreed. “We consistently hear from customers that they want to be the talk of their Halloween party, which means costumes that we see as more topical are more on-trend than controversial.”

