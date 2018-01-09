(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

The First Daughter’s tweet spurred charges of hypocrisy over her own dad’s sexual misconduct allegations

Ivanka Trump on Monday night endorsed potential presidential hopeful Oprah Winfrey’s show-stopping Golden Globes speech and the Time’s Up gender-equality initiative — spawning internet outrage and charges of hypocrisy over her own dad’s sexual misconduct allegations.

Reaction was swift and brutal: “Ew go away,” wrote Chrissy Teigen. “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers,” wrote Alyssa Milano, whose #MeToo tweet helped launch a national movement. “This is the most hypocritical, clueless statement in her regrettable time in the WH,” added conservative Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin. “Your father has a trail of victims and supported Roy Moore, Ivanka. YOU are indeed part of the problem Ivanka. #complicit”

“Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff, currently occupying the zeitgeist over his controversial Trump presidency chronicle, weighed in during an MSNBC interview. “Who does she think her father is? What does she think this White House is about? Why does she think her father was, in fact, elected?” he asked. “She doesn’t get this in some phenomenal way — head in the clouds, just denial.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. de Mille Award at Sunday’s ceremony, stopped shy of actually mentioning President Trump in her speech — but noted a press “under siege these days,” paid tribute to sexual abuse survivors and declared that “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up.” (The Time’s Up initiative, launched on behalf of 300 Hollywood women, seeks to support women across industries and established a legal defense fund.)

Ivanka Trump — who secured a recent victory with inclusion in the GOP tax overhaul of her long-championed child tax credit increase — has repeatedly come under fire for her support of women’s issues against the backdrop of her father’s misogynistic remarks and dozen-plus assault accusers.

After a “Saturday Night Live” sketch mocked her in a faux perfume ad as “complicit,” the assistant to the President replied in an interview, “If being complicit … is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

