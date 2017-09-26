The President gestures to the First Daughter after singing a memorandum to expand access to STEM fields (Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s commitment to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on STEM education, a reversal of sorts for the President, is a victory for the First Daughter

Ivanka Trump has got this job done.

The Manhattan-born First Daughter has been the subject of virulent criticism since her father took office earlier this year. Many liberals are disappointed that the senior White House advisor failed to restrain administration policies they oppose—and indeed even publicly supported President Donald Trump’s rollback of efforts to provide more information on the gender pay gap. But Ivanka finally has a win. Yesterday, the President directed Education Secretary Betsy Devos to spend at least $200 million annually on STEM-related education.

Additionally, the First Daughter—a rare Trump administration proponent of policies such as parental leave and increasing female participation in the workforce—is headed to Detroit today to meet with key business leaders. The 35-year-old is slated to participate in a Motor City event in which companies like Quicken Loans and Lockheed Martin will unveil pledges to fund computer science-related classes in public schools. According to Recode, the private sector players—which include Amazon, Facebook and Google— are set to commit up to $300 million in supplementary funds.

“Today, too many of our Nation’s K-12 and postsecondary students lack access to high-quality STEM education, and thus are at risk of being shut out from some of the most attractive job options in the growing United States economy,” the White House memorandum reads. It goes on to highlight a “serious gender gap” and the obstacles faced by African American students and those in rural areas when it comes to obtaining access to quality coding courses.

Ivanka took to Twitter with a post that resembled programming code to mark the President putting pen to paper. “Today was an incredible day,” Ivanka said in a video attached to the tweet, in which she looked visibly relieved. “I very much celebrate this move, it’s an honor to be part of team here at White House focused on workforce development.”

Demographic data suggests that much work needs to be done. Only 11% of STEM college degrees awarded in the 2013-14 academic year went to African-American students, data from the National Center for Education Statistics show. While women obtain bachelor’s degrees at a higher rate than men, that’s not the case when it comes to STEM field degrees, with almost 2/3s of such degrees going to males.

The president’s latest gesture marks a reversal from his campaign pledge to cut funding from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s education office, which as the Washington Post notes, administers activities promoting STEM research and education for underrepresented minorities. So what explains Trump’s change of mind?

For one, the President has managed to position the funding decision in line with his broader “Make America Great Again” agenda, though the impact of having more underrepresented groups in lucrative STEM careers won’t be quantifiable for years. “As part of my Administration’s commitment to supporting American workers and increasing economic growth and prosperity, it is critical that we educate and train our future workforce to compete and excel in lucrative and important STEM fields,” Trump writes in the memorandum.

This story was updated on September 26 2017 with news of the private sector commitment to funding expanded access to STEM education.

