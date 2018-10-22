Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The latest ‘Halloween’s’ $77.5 million opening weekend weekend is the biggest horror movie opening with a female lead — and with a woman over 55.

Bow down to the “Scream Queen.”

Jamie Lee Curtis made history with her latest “Halloween” installment over the weekend, scaring up $77.5 million and multiple box office milestones for women.

The Golden Globe winner, 59, proudly raved about her record-setting horror reboot on Twitter, writing: “OK. I’m going for one BOAST post. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead. Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever,” with the hashtag #womengetthingsdone.

OK. I’m going for one BOAST post. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead.

Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55.

Second biggest October movie opening ever.

Biggest Halloween opening ever #womengetthingsdone @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/DhUBy82z3U — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 21, 2018

Curtis made her film debut in the original “Halloween” directed by John Carpenter 40 years ago, playing one of the babysitters stalked by masked serial killer Michael Myers, and the only one to survive. The horror classic spawned a frightening franchise that includes 11 films and cemented Curtis as the original “Scream Queen” — she has starred in seven of the sequels, as well as ‘80s horror films “Prom Night” and “Terror Train.” The first 10 “Halloween” films reeled in $308.5 million at the U.S. box office ($627.6 million when adjusted for inflation, according to Forbes.)

The new film directed by David Gordon Green (and with Carpenter as executive producer) pretends those other films didn’t happen, and serves as a direct sequel to the 1978 original with Curtis’ character Laurie Strode preparing to face Myers (also played by the original actor, Nick Castle) in a final confrontation. Without adjusting for inflation, the terrifying new installment is the highest-grossing “Halloween” film of all time, opening to $33.3 million on Friday. The 2007 Rob Zombie remake earned $58 million its opening weekend, and 1998’s “Halloween: H2O” earned $55 million its first weekend. It’s also the second-biggest opening for an R-rated horror movie, according to Box Office Mojo, behind last year’s “It,” which clawed $123 million its opening weekend.

Deadline reports that a “$200 million final killing for the movie stateside” is within reason, and audiences were pretty evenly split male-to-female at 53%-to-47%. And a new generation of “Halloween” fans are driving ticket sales, with 72% of ticket buyers under 35, and 41% of them younger than 25.

And it proves that young audiences will pay to see women taking the lead on screen — and these fierce females can, gasp, be over 40. Yet a recent Hollywood diversity report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, which looked at 1,100 popular films from 2007 through 2017, found that only about 30% of characters on-screen were female, and only 23% of these women were age 40 or older. The year before, the study found that 31 movies featured a male lead or co-lead who was 45 or older; only five featured a female star or co-star the same age.

“This is an iconic franchise that saw the return of a beloved star, with great writing and filmmaking that is rightfully reflected in the critical and audience reaction, boosted by tremendous marketing and publicity, and released on the best date imaginable,” Universal domestic distribution boss Jim Orr told Deadline. (The movie opened on Oct. 19, the birthday of its fictional serial killer Myers, aka “The Shape.”) “All of this allowed Halloween to become more than just the debut of a sequel this weekend, but rather the weekend event.”

