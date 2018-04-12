Jessica Biel on why she never let her career take a backseat to motherhood or her marriage to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are in sync about supporting each other’s career goals.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress, mom and wife to the Grammy-award winning musician tells Moneyish that she never let her career take a backseat to motherhood or her relationship.

“He [Timberlake] wants me to thrive and stand on my own two feet, and be able to own my own success, as I want to do for him,” Biel recently told Moneyish while promoting an American Express Experience event in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress gave birth to their first son Silas Randall in 2015, and has learned the importance of still maintaining her sense of self while starting a family.

“It’s easy to sort of melt into the same person (as your spouse). You start to dress alike, and you sort of forget that you’re these individual beings, especially when you have a kid,” she said. “You forget that you’re not just this person’s parent. You are a human with a career that existed before that person, and that existed before that relationship, and you are entitled to your own successes.”

And Biel has achieved some major career milestones in the past year. She was nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe for playing young mother Cora Tannetti in “The Sinner,” USA’s critically acclaimed mystery-thriller, where she also serves as an executive producer. Biel believes that working and being ambitious makes her a better mom and partner.

“I think being a woman, it’s easier for us to take the back seat and say, ‘Oh no, I don’t need that accolade, I don’t need that. But actually, I do, dammit.’ So it’s so nice to have a partner that wants to cultivate that for you, and I definitely have that,” she said.

Timberlake proved just how supportive a partner he is earlier this year when an interviewer asked him about his music on the Golden Globes red carpet. Instead of taking the spotlight, he politely redirected the attention to his wife, instead.

See also: These are the 8 most important moments at the Golden Globes

When asked about how she manages maintaining quality time with family and work commitments, Biel admitted that multitasking doesn’t work for her.

“I really believe it’s about carving out these moments where you can focus on spending quality time and all of your energy on one thing, instead of spreading yourself thin and doing a million things half-ass all at once,” she said. “You can’t be with your kid and doing something for business, and doing either of them well. So just choose one and be present. I try my best to do that — and sometimes it works.”

As a mom in the public eye, Biel admits that protecting her son from being photographed by paparazzi is often out of her control, but she tries her best to set boundaries on what she shares with the public on social media.

“I want him to grow up and look back and see that we tried our best to maintain his anonymity and his privacy,” said Biel.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved