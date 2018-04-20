(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The California Democrat noted the paltry number of women serving in the Senate during a trip to Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show”

Kamala Harris sees the male-dominated Senate someday crawling with babies.

The Democratic California senator highlighted the low number of women serving in the U.S. Senate during a Thursday visit to Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show,” while celebrating this week’s unanimous vote to change archaic Senate rules and allow Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) to bring her newborn child to the floor.

Duckworth, the first senator to give birth while in office, became the first senator to bring her baby to the Senate floor on Thursday after successfully submitting a proposal to allow children under a year old on the floor during votes. Asked whether there’d been any pushback to the historic rules change, Harris said she wouldn’t “divulge the sources of the resistance.”

“But there were questions about, ‘What does this mean? Does it mean she’s going to nurse her child on the floor?’ … I mean, it was ridiculous,” Harris said. “Here’s how I feel about it: I look forward to a day that we need a nursery off the side of the cloakroom in the United States Senate. We only have 22 women in the United States Senate out of 100, and that’s a historic number.”

Colbert predicted that paltry number “might go up this November.” “I’m looking forward to that,” Harris replied. “I’m looking forward to that.”

Twenty-three of the 100 U.S. senators are women, according to Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics, while 83 women — just around 19% of the 435 members — hold House seats.

Those proportions could be poised to change with November’s midterm elections: A record 331 women have filed to run for House seats, per CAWP. Thirty-two women have filed to run for the Senate, still shy of the 40-woman record in 2016.

