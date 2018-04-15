The Chanel and Fendi creative director teamed up with Girls Inc., and other places to get a prom dress at no cost

Designers are helping young girls feel like a million bucks on prom night by donating free dresses to women in need.

Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director behind fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi, teamed up with Girls Inc. of New York City — a non-profit that works to empower, educate and mentor young women — to provide underprivileged girls with a dress to wear on their big night.

The partnership seems fitting for Lagerfeld, who has long been champion of women. In 2014, he staged a feminist protest during his Chanel runway show at Paris Fashion Week sending models like Kendall Jenner down the catwalk holding a “Women’s Rights are More than Alright” banner.

“The girls of today are the women of tomorrow,” he told Vanity Fair in March.

For every dress sold on KarlLagerfeldParis.com this month, the designer will donate another one of his dresses — which typically cost between $80 to $200 apiece — to a girl in need. The gowns will be available for 10 New York schools, where 100 girls will be able to pick a dress online or at a pop-up shop on April 27.

Senior prom is a rite of passage for many teens, but planning the perfect night can be expensive. Between buying the dress; booking hair, makeup and nail appointments; reserving transportation (often limos) and paying for entry tickets, teens on average are spending a little more than $600 just to attend prom, with the dress costing around $245 alone, and prom tickets averaging around $100, according to a survey by Yahoo Style.

Here’s where else to find dream prom dresses at no cost, or to donate to teens in need:

Operation Prom

Gowns that are gently worn, or new with tags still on them, by designers like Monique Lhuillier and Adrianna Papell are up for grabs through this nonprofit. The organization founded in 2005 helps low-income students attend their proms by providing free dresses and tuxedos, and has helped thousands of students across the U.S. afford to attend the prom.

It also encourages them to putting their education first. To get a dress at no cost, students must be passing all of their classes, get a recommendation by their guidance counselor and meet the financial need requirements. People can also donate money to Operation Prom via PayPal.

Becca’s Closet

This Florida-based organization was inspired by Becca, a 16-year-old cheerleader and honor student who passed away in a car accident in 2003. Before her death, she started a dress drive, collecting formal gowns for high school students in need. Her family continued the noble initiative in her memory. Today, young women can get styles from the likes of BCBG, Betsey Johnson and Jovani at no cost.

Prospective prom attendees can find a dress pick up and drop off in a city near them via the website.

Project G.L.A.M.

Project G.L.A.M. (Granting Lasting Amazing Memories) provides economically disadvantaged young women with prom dresses and accessories so that they are able to enjoy the most social event of the spring high school season. To date, the organization has outfitted more than 13,000 young women in need for prom.

Just a $5 donation will ensure a woman gets to go to her school prom. The available dresses will be on display at New York City pop up shops starting April 20.

The Princess Project

The goal of this non-profit organization is to make young ladies from all socioeconomic backgrounds look and feel like royalty. The West Coast-based team collects hundreds of new and used dresses all year long, leading up to a giant giveaway for prom season. Since getting started in 2002, they’ve provided more than 35,000 free dresses to teens.

Students in need can pick up an outfit at a dress drive location near them.

