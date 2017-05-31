(Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

The counselor to Donald Trump will live near Wilbur Ross and Steve Mnuchin

This is not an alternative fact.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Donald Trump and manager of his successful presidential campaign last year, is moving into a new abode in Washington D.C. this week. Conway and her attorney husband, George, purchased the house, which is located in the tony Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood, for $7.8 million reports Mansion Global. Conway says she’ll be using the new home to host power gatherings like those of Washington lore.

The 11,500 square foot home with a white stucco exterior was built during the Jazz Age in a Mediterranean style and comes with fixtures that F. Scott Fitzgerald would approve of. These include eight bathrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool and an elevator. There is also a wine cellar, wet bar and two kitchens.

The Conways had been renting while waiting for their four children to finish the school year in New Jersey before moving into their new home. “First and foremost, it is my children’s home. We’re arranging for a safe, happy place for teens and tweens to congregate,” she told Mansion Global, a Moneyish sister site, in an exclusive interview.

Her family will live alongside some of Washington D.C.’s most powerful names. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who’s become a vocal voice for the president’s “America First” policy, just bought new digs around the corner. Treasury Secretary and former Goldman Sachs honcho Steve Mnuchin also lives nearby, and the diplomatic missions of Italy, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Britain and Denmark are all in her new hood. Conway notes that she’s the “poorest kid on the block.”

