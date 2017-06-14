(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media)

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star wants to stop licensing her name; make own product

Kim Kardashian West wants more money.

The social media superstar told the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York Tuesday that she wants to reduce her financial reliance on licensing deals because they’re not lucrative enough. “I mean the percentage you would get from a licensing deal. I split everything with my two sisters, so that’s three ways and I just thought, ‘We work so hard to be getting so little,’” Kardashian told Forbes editor-in-chief Steve Forbes.

The 36-year-old, who’s married to Kanye West, already has a lot. Forbes says that she’s the 47th highest-paid entertainer in the world and estimates that she’s made $45.5 million pretax in the past 12 months. But going forward, Kardashian says she’ll only lease her famous last name out if she has final cut on products.

“In the past, I found power in saying yes to so many things, whether it was tanning, shoes, cupcakes or fitness videos,” Kardashian said, per Women’s Wear Daily. “There’s nothing I would do now if I don’t have creative control.” Most immediately, this means Kardashian will focus on three things: her best-selling Kimoji app, her new cosmetics line KKW Beauty, and Kimoji Merch, an apparel brand that puts her face and derrière on products.

But this transition comes at a challenging time for the world’s most famous social media franchise: ratings for their “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” TV show are near all-time lows. Other ventures by members of the Kardashian family haven’t been doing that well either. Estée Lauder Cos. Inc recently announced that it is retiring its millennial-friendly Estée Edit beauty line, which was fronted by Kendall Jenner— Kim’s half sister—because of poor sales.

And Destiney Bleu, a fashion designer who has created clothes for the likes of Beyoncé, has alleged that Khloe Kardashian ripped off a catsuit design of her’s for the Kardashian Good American Line. Khloe has fervently denied that claim.

