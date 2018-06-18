Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

The reality star, fresh off successfully lobbying President Trump on Alice Marie Johnson’s prison release, didn’t rule out a 2020 run

This reality star isn’t ruling out a 2020 bid.

Kim Kardashian admitted that a run for President wasn’t “even on (her) mind” — but stopped short of nixing the idea outright. “I guess never say never,” she told CNN’s Van Jones during a recent interview, weeks after personally lobbying President Trump on behalf of a first-time, nonviolent drug offender serving a life prison sentence. “But that’s not going to be like, ‘Kim’s running.’ That’s not what I’m going for.”

Earlier, Jones pointed out that “Trump’s President. It could happen.” “I know,” Kardashian replied. “That’s why Kanye (West) loves him. It’s the idea that anything can happen.”

Also read: Kim Kardashian successfully lobbied Trump on Alice Marie Johnson. Here’s how to act on an issue you care about

Kardashian appeared on CNN to discuss her advocacy for Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother freed from prison earlier this month following Kardashian’s May 30 visit to the Oval Office. The social media mogul, who enlisted her legal team’s services to help the 63-year-old upon seeing a viral Mic.com video last year, said the experience showed her that “if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing.”

More than 2,000 federal inmates were serving life or “virtual life” (50-plus-year) sentences for nonviolent drug offenses as of 2016, according to the criminal justice nonprofit Sentencing Project.

“I just want to help, starting one person at a time,” she said. “I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”

Also read: Kim Kardashian meets Alice Johnson for the first time since helping free her from prison

Kardashian previously fielded an inquiry into her political ambitions during a “Today” show interview last week with Hoda Kotb. “People have been asking me, ‘Are you getting into politics?’ And like, no,” she said. “I’m still doing me, but I enjoy this. This has fulfilled my heart, and since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?”

Presidential aspirations or not, Kardashian took up a new prison-reform cause over the weekend: the case of Kevin Cooper, a death-row inmate at San Quentin State Prison convicted of a 1983 quadruple murder. Some, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have argued for new DNA testing in his case.

“Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper?” Kardashian tweeted Saturday to California Gov. Jerry Brown, linking to New York Times pieces about Cooper in back-to-back tweets.

Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper? https://t.co/RyDDOd9kEi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2018

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved