The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star went to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to advocate for stricter makeup laws, appearing at a closed hearing with members of the Environmental Working Group.

The 39-year-old mother of three discussed the Personal Safety Act, a bill authorized by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), as an effort to extend the Food and Drug Administration’s authority in the cosmetics market.

“It would be nice if there were laws to regulate so that the people running these businesses can have some standards of what to use,” Kardashian said at the briefing.

Beauty products are currently not required to share a list of ingredients with the FDA, so the government agency cannot recall harmful or damaged cosmetics from the market. And, as Kardashian noted, it has been more than 80 years since Congress last passed cosmetics legislation.

There have been a number of makeup scandals blemishing the industry in recent years because of faulty ingredients. Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner accused fraudsters of selling knockoffs of her $480 million namesake beauty line using toxic ingredients like arsenic and mercury, which should not be applied to your face. And Claire’s, which sells accessories and cosmetics aimed at young girls and teens, announced a product recall last year after its makeup allegedly tested positive for termolite asbestos, which has been associated with mesothelioma and other types of cancer.

“The fact that we have to guess so much, even going into a store to buy anything … you shouldn’t walk around aimlessly wondering, ‘Is this okay? Is that not okay?’ Everybody should have the right to healthy products in personal care,” she said.

The eldest Kardashian is arguably the most environmentally conscious among her celebrity family, so her passion for the eco-focused issue shouldn’t come as a shock. (But the crop top she wore to court was definitely a nod to her reality-show roots.)

Kardashian is also reportedly starting her own cosmetics line, and recently joined in on her sister Kylie Jenner’s makeup line for a namesake lipstick and eyeshadow kit that went on sale Tuesday. Kardashian said motherhood has made her question the products she buys for her family.

“When I had my first son, I started really learning so much about the foods that I was feeding him, and it just kind of all snowballed,” she explained at the hearing. “As a mom, you really take so much interest in the products … and it’s so crazy. I was thinking about it this morning. I would get so many baby gifts, and a lot of it were products, skincare products for my kids.

“And I would use the things that people sent me, just assuming these are baby products and that they should be safe,” she added. “I remember learning from my mom’s friends that these were not healthy at all.”

