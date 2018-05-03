Jenner’s social media posts are valued at more than $1 million each, outstripping Beyoncé and sister Kim Kardashian

Now even Beyoncé has to keep up with the Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner’s social media posts are now worth more than $1 million per post, making her the highest-valued influencer — and outpacing Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who set the record previously, according to new data by D’Marie Analytics.

Jenner, 20, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, has a whopping 108 million Instagram followers compared to Beyoncé’s 116 million. And although Jenner technically has fewer followers than Queen Bey, her recent social activity is what seems to have spiked her audience reach and engagement to skyrocket her valuation. A video post she shared in February about the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, garnered nearly 90 million views and 688,000 comments. And when Jenner revealed the name of her first child shortly after the initial birth announcement, she posted what is still the most-liked image on Instagram (17.9 million likes), earning more likes than the photo Beyoncé shared of herself holding her newborn twins.

Being a social media influencer can make serious bank. Tribe, an influencer marketplace, told Business Insider that those who have between 3,000 and 10,000 followers can charge brands between $60 to $115 per post. And people with more than 100,000 followers can ask for more than $400 per post. Jenner, meanwhile, has 154,775,091 followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Since April, she has gained an average of 25,530 new followers a day across her social portfolio, posting on social media 156 times in the past 30 days and generating 186,152,410 total engagements, D’Marie Analytics reports.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes, but the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve,” D’Marie Analytics CEO Frank Spadafora said in a statement.

The new mom mainly uses her social media to engage with fans about her successful namesake makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded in 2016 and is now estimated to be worth more than $1 billion by 2022, according to WWD.

“Her use of social media to personally connect with and listen to her fans enables her to deliver products they will actually purchase,” Spadafora said. “This is a true case study for how brands can greatly benefit from working with social media influencers like Kylie.”

