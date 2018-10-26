"Will and Grace" is a hit primetime scripted broadcast show that features regular LGBTQ characters. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

GLAAD reports that broadcast networks also featured more LGBTQ characters of color over white LGBTQ characters for the first time.

Broadcast networks can take pride in becoming allies.

A record number of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) characters starred as series regulars on ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, and NBC this year, according to GLAAD, an organization monitoring the media for LGBTQ acceptance. Its annual “Where We Are on TV” report also found that for the first time in the report’s 14-year history, LGBTQ characters of color slightly outnumbered white LGBTQ characters, at 50% to 49%.

The report identified 8.8% (or 75 out of 857) of series regular characters on 111 primetime scripted shows on broadcast networks are LGBTQ characters, which is a significant increase from last year’s 58 LGBTQ regulars, and marks the highest percentage that GLAAD has found since it began collecting data in the 2005-2006 season. GLAAD also counted 38 recurring LGBTQ characters on scripted broadcast shows (up from 28 last year) for 113 total characters.

The CW, for example, made casting history twice this year. It announced in July that trans activist Nicole Maines would play Nura Nal, aka Dream Girl, on “Supergirl” as television’s first-ever transgender superhero. And in August it revealed that Ruby Rose, who identifies as gender fluid, will don “Batwoman’s” cape and cowl as the first openly lesbian superhero ever on TV.

The number of LGBTQ characters on scripted primetime cable also increased to 120 this year, with 88 additional recurring characters, for a total of 208 characters. And there were a total of 112 LGBTQ regular and recurring characters starring in original scripted streaming programming on Amazon, Hulu and Netflix.

“With anti-LGBTQ policies being debated here and abroad, the stories and characters on television are more critical than ever before to build understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ people,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO, in a statement.

She added in an introduction to the GLAAD report that, “Sharing our stories and exploring the rich lives and identities of characters previously kept off screens remains critical to accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people.” GLAAD’s recent Accelerating and Acceptance Harris Poll found a decrease in acceptance of LGBTQ people for the first time in four years, with less than half of non-LGBTQ adults (49%) saying they are “very” or “somewhat” comfortable with LGBTQ people across seven situations, down from 53% the previous year.

GLAAD’s goal is to reach 10% inclusion (mirroring the estimated percentage of Americans who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans or queer) on TV. About 10 million Americans identify as LGBT, according to the latest Gallup poll, and 20% of 18 to 34-year-olds, the most coveted demographic for networks and advertiser, identify as LGBTQ, according to GLAAD. So there is a large audience looking for more characters that they can identify with on TV.

“If you’re going to excite and interest these viewers, you have to have characters that they can relate to,” Darnell Hunt, the dean of social science at UCLA and coauthor of the annual Diversity in Hollywood Report, told Moneyish recently. “And they want to see themselves and their stories represented on the screen, which means you have to have major characters representing a diverse range of groups.”

Featuring characters representing different sexual orientations pays off. GLAAD’s report noted that ABC’s “Modern Family,” which prominently features a gay couple raising a daughter, ranked in the top 20 broadcast series among 18-49 year old viewers for the entirety of its most recent season. And this year’s most tweeted-about series from San Diego Comic Con included the LGBTQ-inclusive “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” moving to NBC, Syfy’s “Wynonna Earp” and CW’s “Supergirl.” And TV tracking app TV Time found a 57% increase in the number of LGBTQ characters voted as fan-favorite characters between 2015 and 2017.

