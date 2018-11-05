Hourglass founder Carisa Janes talks to Moneyish about building a business from the ground up

The foundation of this makeup company started with helping skin, not hiding it.

Carisa Janes, the founder and CEO of Hourglass beauty, wanted to create a luxury line of products to help her consumers feel flawless in their own imperfect skin. She launched the brand in 2004 in Barneys New York, attracting celebrity clients like Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Alba, and worked her way to scaling the business into an international brand.

“I wasn’t born with naturally flawless skin,” Janes told Moneyish of the impetus behind her beauty business. “I said, ‘If i’m going to wear foundation, I want it to be helping my skin. ‘I want something that’s great skincare with preventative ingredients. It was really something I wanted on a personal note,” she added of working to create an oil-free makeup line with SPF and anti-aging ingredients.

Janes attended Parsons School of Design in New York before breaking into the beauty space. Her first job out of school was working in product development with makeup brand Urban Decay cosmetics for one year in the ‘90s. During that time, an industry expert approached her to start a cosmetics line called Body and Soul. The project gave her the confidence to branch off and start her own consulting firm, developing brands for other entrepreneurs, and, eventually, come up with the concept for her own.

“While I kept my day job I developed Hourglass when I had time,” Janes recalled, adding that it wasn’t until a very close friend in the fashion industry motivated her to make her passion project more of a priority. “He said, ‘Carissa, what percentage of your time are you working on Hourglass?’ and I said ‘Ten percent.’ He said, ‘Does it make sense that you’re spending 10% of your time on your future?’ It was that moment that put things into perspective. That really was my future, and at that moment I made the decision to make that priority.’”

Janes said she always wanted to create a luxury product, and while making a foundation targeted at oily skin, she became aware of its positive effects on acne prone skin.

“Luxury can mean an acne-fighting foundation for a 15-year-old. That’s a luxury that she has a foundation that’s clearing up her skin. Or it can be a $50 mascara tool — it just depends on the consumer,” Janes said.

Hourglass is known for its foundations (which come in 32 shades), primers and facial powders. Products range from $18 to $350. The best-selling product is the Veil Mineral Primer ($52) with SPF, created to conceal redness and minimize pores and reduce wrinkles.

Janes tells Moneyish the steps she took to get her business off the ground.

Savings plan:

Janes spent close to 20,000 of her own money on startup business expenses and trademarks. She said she was able to raise $250k from outside investors for the initial product line.

“It was me and I had an assistant and that was it,” she recalled, adding that she called on her industry friends for help with production. Her wholesale friends in the industry lowered the minimum ordering quantity from 10,000 products to 2,000 so that Janes could afford to buy a smaller amount to test out her first initial product line.

“Because I started so small, I partnered with Barneys and they really supported me. We were exclusive to them they were my marketing vehicle.”

Getting after it:

Hourglass launched in 2004 exclusively in Barneys New York. While researching and developing her products, Janes honed in on her niche of providing a luxury makeup product that also helped improve skin.

“I would read through the customer service emails we received and came across so many testimonials from women with problematic skin who were in love with Immaculate [Foundation]. It was email after email about how they were experiencing fewer breakouts and how their scarring was less noticeable. It was incredible reading how people felt Immaculate was changing their lives,” Janes recalled.

So she went back to the chemist behind the product line to see how it was possible for her Immaculate foundation to have an effect on acne prone skin.

“He attributed it to the Cashmere Kaolinite Clay in the formula. We had originally included it in the formula due to its oil-controlling properties, but it turned out to be more of a powerhouse ingredient than we anticipated. It was an unexpected, but very welcome surprise,” Janes explained.

Hourglass launched in Sephora in 2006 and that catapulted the brand to greater success.

“That was really a turning point for the business,” Janes said. “It’s a totally different level when you start working with Sephora. The first international market I went into was Mecca cosmetics in Australia. The reason I chose Mecca was they had a very strong growing business; they did all of the marketing for you. I felt that that was relatively safe for me. I didn’t want to give up control. I always had the fear that if I go into another country or region and I fail, you don’t necessarily get a second chance. For me it was about making conservative decisions and minimizing my risk mostly because of my lack of resources.”

Challenges and roadblocks:

Growing and scaling Hourglass was the hardest part, Janes said of raising money as her business got bigger.

“The first loan I took out for Hourglass was a conventional bank loan for $300,000,” she said adding: “The No. 1 roadblock was with very fast growth. The financial demands of the business were overwhelming. At the time, I started with a small business loan and I outgrew that in six months and I wasn’t eligible for another,” she said, of taking out a $500,000 loan.

“I’d go to a bank and get a line of credit and I’d outgrow that in a year. I probably switched banks three or four times just in order to increase my line of credit. There’s so many challenges — finding the right team, building a team, internationally expansion, there were roadblocks every which way.”

#LifeGoal: Hourglass was bought by Unilever last year for an estimated $250 to $300 million, WWD reported. Hourglass would not confirm the sale price.

“One of the many reasons we decided to partner with Unilever is that they want us to remain true to our brand values – and that is remaining cruelty free,” Janes said, adding that Unilever has given Hourglass access to bio-tech innovators who can help create alternatives to animal derived ingredients.

