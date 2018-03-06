(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Plus, the Olympic skier on earning a living skiing, her guilty pleasure and more

Lindsey Vonn is racing towards riches.

But the path to millions hasn’t been easy: “If you’re not in the top 5 or 10 in the world, you’re struggling to not have to get a second job,” the four-time Olympian says of how hard it is to make money as a professional skier. “This is not like golf of tennis.”

Indeed, even winning a medal won’t make you rich, Vonn says on the latest episode of Chase’s “Kneading Dough” — a series in which legendary athletes like Serena Williams and LeBron James talk about how they manage their finances — released today. Athletes take home just $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze — and so Vonn notes that for skiers like her “it’s all about endorsements” if you want to make real money.

Luckily, she’s a champion at scoring those, with the likes of Rolex and Under Armour, among others, signing her. (She says that she is the longest running athlete signed with Under Armour at 11 years running.) Vonn credits her dad with helping her master the hustle of signing endorsements, as he told her when she was 13-years-old that she’d need to “transcend sports” to avoid being a “ski bum.” Now, Vonn’s net worth is an estimated $6 million.

Still, the four-time Olympian swears she’s “very frugal” — except for one thing. “Louis Vuitton, I have a problem,” she says. “It’s my initials … so it’s like everything is made for me.”

When asked about her best money or business advice, Vonn deadpanned, “maybe don’t get married,” cracking the audience up. At 22, Vonn married her then-coach Thomas Vonn. And though it’s unclear exactly how their assets got divided up when they divorced in 2011, her comment hints that it might not have been the best money move she’s made.

While the 2018 Olympics may be her last, as Moneyish recently reported, she still hopes to go down in history as the best ever. She says: “I don’t like being the best female, I really don’t, I want to be the best of all time, period.”

