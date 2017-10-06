The McVegan is a thing at McDonald’s in Finland, and Americans want a bite of it

McDonald’s is going meatless.

The fast food chain is launching a vegan burger, but you’ll have to travel to Tampere, Finland to try it.

The McVegan, as it’s called, features a soy-based patty topped with typical fixings like lettuce and tomato, and served on a sesame seed bun. It’s priced at around $3.50 and available for a limited time until November, 21.

The meat-loving chain, home of the Big Mac and its Chicken McNuggets, has not confirmed if it’ll bring over the McVegan to the U.S. but if it does, there’s certainly an audience for it with veganism going mainstream in recent years. 3.2% of U.S. adults, or 7.3 million people, follow a vegetarian-based diet. And veganism has grown from 1% of people claiming to be vegan in 2014 to 6% this year.



The McVegan could be a way for the Golden Arches to compete with other niche companies like Bareburger, which is launching an all-vegan restaurant, and popular plant-based varieties from Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat.

It’s also another way to ramp up its healthier eating effort. McDonald’s will switch out Minute Made juice for an organic, watered-down version by Honest Kids, with half the calories and less sugar, this November in Happy Meals.. And last year, it removed artificial preservatives in its Chicken McNuggets, and gave customers the option to order 1% milk or fat-free chocolate milk along with healthier snacks like low-fat yogurt, sliced apples and clementines.

McDoanld’s currently sells a Spicy Vegetarian Deluxe sandwich at select locations in the UK and India made with a chickpea patty that comes with chili sauce keeping up with competitors like Burger King and Five Guys, also have vegetarian options.

The new McVegan is already leaving a good taste with some Americans who are dying to try it.

“Is this true? If yes, please bring your #veganburger to #Seattle. We will eat them all,” one user wrote.

Yo, @McDonalds Is this true? If yes, please bring your #vegan burger to #Seattle. We will eat them all day.https://t.co/6F6ICuYA4P — Jared Stewart (@JaredStewart) October 5, 2017

@McDonalds bring the McVegan burger to the U.S. plus vegan fries, I'll guarantee they will sell. Definitely bring me back. — Nathan Smith (@Kryptonate22) October 5, 2017

