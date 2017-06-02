McDonald's and Japanese brand BEAMS are teaming up to sell limited-edition Big Mac merch. (McDonalds/Rakuten)

Buy $35 beef patty-printed tees, totes, hats and phone cases before they’re gone.

Bag yourself some Big Merch.

McDonald’s has collaborated with Japanese clothing brand Beams for a collection of Big Mac-themed t-shirts, hats, tote bags, iPhone cases and pouches going on sale Friday at 11 a.m. EST.

There’s only 300 of each piece of Golden Arches gear available, and they’re all priced at 3,900 yen or $35 each. And because the fast food fashion debut is timed to celebrate the launch of buying Big Mac Sauce jars in Japan, you can also grab a jar of the McDonald’s signature spread for 1,900 yen or $17.10.

The pieces are being posted on the Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten, which does ship internationally, so get clicking while supplies last.

And don’t feel too guilty about indulging in beef patty chic, since proceeds (excluding tax) are being donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities for sick kids.

