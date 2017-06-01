(Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc)

NBC News’ new face is expected to ask the Russian president about possible collusion with members of the Trump campaign

Consider this the first downpayment on her reported $18 million annual salary.

News anchor Megyn Kelly has landed her long-rumored exclusive sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 46-year-old, who marks her anchoring debut on NBC News this Sunday with a magazine show, confirmed that she would be speaking to Putin after the conclusion of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia tomorrow. Kelly will be hosting a panel that Putin is sitting on and the interview will air on “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” on July 6 , she said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Sunday Night” will initially compete with reruns of “60 Minutes” on CBS News and the Putin interview couldn’t come at a better time. America has been gripped recently by congressional and Justice Department investigations into potential collusion between members of the successful 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump and Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that former FBI director Jim Comey would soon testify before a Senate Committee that the president asked him to back off an investigation into former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn, who is the locus of many investigations.

Just learned this morning Vladimir Putin will sit down one-on-one with me tomorrow after the forum. Exclusive interview Sunday 7/6c on NBC pic.twitter.com/a4NydtzcSc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

The media world has long been abuzz with speculation that Kelly, who at the turn of the year left her longtime home at the Fox News Channel, would be interviewing the Russian leader. Page Six first reported in April that NBC News chief Andy Lack had been in Russia in recent months trying to land an interview. Moneyish publisher Dow Jones and Fox News’ parent share common ownership.

Putin spoke briefly to U.S. media earlier last month, when he told CBS News on the sidelines of a hockey game that Russia had nothing to do with Comey being fired by Trump. While Kelly made her name on Fox News, she has also been cultivating an image as an independent voice and is expected to press Putin on those claims, as well as allegations that Russia-affiliated hackers have been attempting to influence elections in Europe and America. Putin recently denied those charges.

The Putin sit-down comes as Kelly has indicated a desire to host programs that extend beyond politics. She is expected to kick off her Sunday show this weekend with an interview with the Kardashian family and recently told the Journal, Moneyish’s sister publication, that “one of the things I didn’t like about my old job was it was all politics.”

