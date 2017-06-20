Vogue editor Anna Wintour (left) and former Vanity Fair and New Yorker head Tina Brown (Jemal Countess/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The former Vanity Fair editor also dishes on Anna Wintour and the upcoming “All That Glitters” TV series

Tina Brown wants you to know that Anna Wintour is not her enemy.

“That concept is fake,” the most famous magazine editor of the late 20th century tells Moneyish when asked about “All That Glitters,” an upcoming Bravo TV series that explores her supposed rivalry with Anna Wintour, the longtime Vogue editor. (The series is based on a “true story,” Bravo says.) Brown adds that she “didn’t have anything to do with the book” that inspired the series—Thomas Maier’s 1990s tome “Newhouse: All the Glitter, Power and Glory of America’s Richest Media Empire and the Secretive Man Behind It”—and that she hasn’t read it. “I’m not even sure the TV series has anything to do with the book,” she scoffs.

The 63-year-old Brown, well-known for her splashy and pricey editorships of Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, was speaking after a downtown Manhattan luncheon hosted by travel deals company Travelzoo to mark women making up 80% of its board. These days, Brown—who reportedly lost $100 million when running the Daily Beast—is busy carrying out what she calls “experiential journalism:” hosting events like the Women in the World summit and moderating feminist-friendly get-togethers like Travelzoo’s.

She’s also backing new NBC News host Megyn Kelly, whose controversial interview with fake news purveyor Alex Jones she tweeted approvingly of. “To me it was very satisfying,” she says. “Megyn Kelly bore down very well on Sandy Hook and didn’t let him get away with [claiming to] be a devil’s advocate. He looked like a total squirming liar.” (For his part, Jones has released a response video to the Kelly interview calling the “corporate media,” which presumably includes Kelly and Brown, “bloodthirsty liars.”)

.@megynkelly scored high marks with Alex Jones interview. Nailed the scumbug. — Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) June 18, 2017

Interactive journalism aside, Brown still sounds nostalgic about ink on glossy paper. “I felt that I left the business at the right time to do events, but I love newspapers,” she says. Indeed, Brown has a book slated for release in November that will recount her time in the 1980s fighting the old boys’ club at Condé Nast, the storied glossy magazine publisher she called home for over a decade. “The 1980s were a long time ago but a lot of it is coming back,” she says. “Remember that a key figure back then was Donald Trump.”

