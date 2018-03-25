(Steve Debenport)

Seven in 10 millennial women are Democrats, a new survey says.

Women are leaning left.

An increasing number of female millennial voters are identifying as Democrats at a time when the Democratic and Republican voter bases have never looked more different, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Fifty-nine percent of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are Democrats — breaking down to 70% of millennial women and 49% of millennial men. Four years ago, just 56% of millennial women were Democrats.

This comes as Pew says the electorate makeup on left and right is increasingly more polarized. Forty-six percent of Democrats call themselves liberal versus just 28% a decade ago, and 68% of Republicans view themselves as conservative — a narrower increase, up three points from 65% ten years ago.

The survey also broke down the American electorate along other demographic lines: Generationally, millennials were the generation likeliest to be Democrats, followed by Gen X’ers and Boomers (48% Democrats each) and the Silent Generation (43%).

Pew also looked at the impact of education. College-educated voters (58% Democrat and 36% Republican) are increasingly aligning with the left, whereas non-college educated voters continue to favor the right (47%). The Democratic party is becoming increasingly more diverse, better educated, and less religious, according to previous Pew data, and the GOP is becoming less diverse, less educated, and more religious.

Some of the starkest partisan divides are along racial lines. A slight majority of white voters (51%) identify as or lean Republican, compared to 43% of white voters who identify as or lean Democratic. An overwhelming percentage of African-American voters (84%) are Democrats; less than one in ten (8%) are Republican. And Democrats win both Hispanics (63% Democrat to 28% Republican) and Asian Americans (65% Democrat to 27% Republican) by large margins, too.

