Generation Y is relying on oil to wash their faces

Soap sales are on a slippery slope.

According to research firm Mintel there are a few reasons bar soap sales dropped 2.2% from 2014 to 2015. Millennials are under the impression that bar soap is covered in germs (yuck!) and it’s inconvenient to use. The firm also blames falling suds sales on the insurgence of moisturizing products on the market.

Professional makeup artist and beauty and lifestyle consultant Tommy Napoli has noticed a rising trend in oil-based products. He tells Moneyish, “Foaming cleansers and detergents alkalize the surface of your skin and therefore create a breeding ground for bacteria and inadvertently lead to a breakdown in collagen.”

33 year-old Sweetbitter author Stephanie Danler has her sister to thank for her dewey glow. “She’s a Korean skincare queen who follows a ridiculous 10-step, 20-minute routine every night with products ranging from $200 to $500,” says Danler. After being lectured by her sibling on the importance of skin hydration, Danler says she finally caved eight months ago and purchased a $60 bottle of Aesop Parsley Seed Cleansing Oil. “I bought into the idea that balancing your skin’s PH is key to skin health,” Danler tells Moneyish.

According to a survey conducted by SkinStore, the average American woman uses 16 skincare products daily at a cost of $8 per day which amasses to a whopping $300,000 over the course of a lifetime.

For 32 year-old actress Alex McKenna, incorporating oils into her skincare routine started after a mild onset of adult acne. “I did a bit of research and became fascinated with maintaining the PH of my skin,” says McKenna. She swears by Biologique Recherche’s cleansing milk and Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum—a facial oil that retails for $185.

San Francisco-based dermatologist and ethnic skin expert, Dr. William Kwan tells Moneyish, “There is definitely a trend among patients to switch to oil-based cleansers as well as oil moisturizers. They’re an option if a person has dry or sensitive skin however, I don’t recommend them for oily or acne prone patients who should use a gel or a foaming cleanser; or if they are using prescription acne topicals, I recommend a cream or lotion-based cleanser so they don’t strip their skin of all their natural oils.”

In a society that touts a plethora of products that promise to pause the process of aging, old school bar soap has taken a backseat. Mintel’s report indicates that just 33% of millennial women are willing to use bar soap to wash their face—with the rest citing soap as old fashioned.

“If you’re switching from foaming cleanser to balm, you’ll immediately notice diminished sensitivity and softer, more supple skin,” says Napoli. He recommends his clients begin with the Sunday Riley’s $90 Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil. “It’s an omega-rich oil which has anti-inflammatory properties for every skin type. Because the typical American’s lifestyle and diet lacks healthy omegas which leaves skin looking dull and feeling dehydrated, oil adds a boost of cushion and glow,” Napoli explains.

Beverly Hills dermatologist and founder of SKINxFIVE, Dr. Ava Shamban, MD, says, “Oil is an effective cleaner because grit and grime and pollutants are oil soluble and are therefore more effectively removed by oil than water. After you cleanse with oil, the skin remains moisturized as opposed to stripped of all its natural oils.”

