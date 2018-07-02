Lots of workers expect to be hungover the day after July 4th. (fizkes/iStock)

Almost 1 in 5 workers (and about 1 in 3 millennials) expect to be ‘extra tired’ or ‘hungover’ because July 4th falls on Wednesday.

Many workers won’t be ready for the dawn’s early light on Thursday.

Because the Fourth of July falls midweek on Wednesday this year, many employees are working the day after the holiday; it’s not as simple to tack on a vacation day for an extended weekend as it would be if the Fourth were closer to Saturday or Sunday. And AAA is warning that a record-breaking 46.9 million Americans plan to hit the road, skies, trains and waterways this week — with Tuesday being a “terrible” day for drivers in particular — so sticking close to work and home makes an appealing alternative.

And workers’ pursuit of happiness (namely with beer and wine, which see a 40% boost in sales as we toast our nation’s independence) on Wednesday is going to leave them fizzled out the next day, according to Captivate’s Office Pulse, a survey panel of working professionals. Almost 1 in 5 (19%) of workers said they will be “extra tired” or “hungover” on Thursday, and 30% of millennials (defined as age 24 to 37 in 2018) expect to be exhausted and hungover.

Half of employees in the survey said they are taking a couple of days off right before and after the holiday this week, with most taking Thursday (63%) and Friday (61%) to sleep off the fireworks from the night before, although some put in for some personal time the Monday (31%) and Tuesday (39%) ahead of the holiday.

One-fifth of managers griped that they were overwhelmed with vacation requests for this week. And some employees are unhappy about how this week’s leave time was handled. Fourteen percent said they resent how their employer treated vacation time this week, with almost a quarter (23%) of millennials in particular expressing resentment. That’s to be expected, as millennials prize work-life balance; they are willing to take a $7,600 pay cut on average for better “quality of life” at work, according to Fidelity Pay-Cut, such as flexible hours, the option to work remotely and paid leave.

So some brands are trying to capitalize off the midweek holiday conundrum. Software company CyberLink, which features a remote worker platform, called for employers to let their staff work from home or by the pool this week by offering the first three months to its PRO account for free — and even posting a couple of sample letter templates to email your boss about being remote. And Smirnoff has offered to pay for 100 people to have Thursday and Friday off by randomly selecting social media users who post comments explaining what they’d rather be doing with their own independence those days. Each winner will get $500 to hopefully cover those two extra vacation days.

