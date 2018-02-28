A whopping 41% of millennials would leave their lovers for a promotion and raise, a new study suggests

More money, more relationship problems.

A new study found that many millennials would break up with their significant others if it meant they’d get a promotion at work and a substantial raise.

Financial services company Comet surveyed around 400 employed millennials between the ages of 20 and 36 who were single and childless — and a whopping 41% admitted they would end a relationship for a promotion and raise.

And most aren’t looking for just a title promotion, but rather a salary boost instead. A $37,000 raise would be enough to convince 37% of millennials to leave their lovers. What’s more, the same demographic would be willing to put off getting romantically involved with a partner for more than a decade (11 years), in exchange for a major promotion.

That may have to do with the fact that millennials, despite being the largest generation in the workforce today, are wildly underpaid. They make 20% less than baby boomers’ did at the same age, according to Forbes. And the average millennial’s salary is about $35,592 per year.

So it may not be the biggest surprise that some would compromise this part of the personal life for career goals — especially considering it takes around $75,000 a year for a person to be their happiest, according to a study by Princeton University.

The Comet study also found that 32% of people already in a relationship would delay marriage for seven years if it meant getting a raise of at least $64,000; and the same percentage of people who are married said they’d wait eight years to have kids if it meant they’d get $67,000 more.

On a brighter note, millennials seem to be understanding and supportive about their partner’s careers. About 86% agreed that they would be willing to move to another city if their partner was offered a job there, so in some cases, perhaps a career change doesn’t always have to mean the end of a relationship.

