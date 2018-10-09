The original series ‘Ceiling Smashers,’ which tells the stories of successful women across industries, gained recognition in the multimedia news package category.

The Moneyish team won a Front Page Award on Monday from the Newswomen’s Club of New York, which recognizes journalistic excellence of women who work in media.

“Ceiling Smashers,” a Moneyish original series that spotlights successful women across industries, nabbed an award in the multimedia news package category. The award recognized reporter Meera Jagannathan, senior video producer Jennifer Weiss, producer and motion designer Sam Reichman, and video production manager Kristi Oloffson. Raakhee Mirchandani serves as editor-in-chief of Moneyish, and Melissa Haggerty is the executive producer at Dow Jones Media Group.

The series, launched earlier this year, features a diverse array of women who have broken down barriers in often male-dominated fields — including Gursoch Kaur, the first turbaned Sikh woman to join the New York Police Department, and Nell Scovell, the second female writer for “Late Night with David Letterman.” Teri Thompson, one of the first woman sportswriters in the country, recounts her fight for access to the locker room; meanwhile, BRAVA Investments CEO Nathalie Molina Niño explains why she only funds companies that benefit women.

Profile subjects tell Moneyish how they broke a glass ceiling — however they may define that — and share their career trajectories, obstacles they faced, the future of their industries and advice for young women entering their industries.

“This year’s theme: ‘Why I Reported It.’ At a time when so much of ‘the story’ is about whose tales have gone untold and why, the theme underscores just how important uncovering these stories — and doing so relentlessly, sensitively and accurately — really is,” read a press release from the professional organization.

“For every person out there staying silent, either to hide the truth or for fear of speaking it, there is a newswoman ready to open that conversation using the most basic but fundamental journalistic tools: woman-on-the-street reporting, rigorous research and fact-checking, impartial ears and an open heart.”

The Newswomen’s Club of New York, then known as the New York Newspaper Woman’s Club, launched the Front Page Awards in 1937 to celebrate female New York journalists whose bylines landed on the front page.

This year’s Front Page Awards recognized New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman as journalist of the year and gave “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Martha Teichner a lifetime achievement award. Fellow honorees also included journalists from the Washington Post, Reuters, Bloomberg News, VICE News, the Atlantic and the Associated Press.

