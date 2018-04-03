One third of American workers would give up their right to vote in exchange for a raise, survey says. (jandara/iStock)

Workers say they would give up voting, going to the dentist and watching ‘Game of Thrones’ for a 10% raise, a new survey reports.

What’s worth more: a raise or your rights?

More than a third of surveyed American workers (34.98%) say they would give up their right to vote in all elections for life in exchange for an immediate pay increase, according to a new LendEDU survey released Tuesday. This backs a recent Credible report that found half of millennials said they would give up their right to vote if it would mean their student loan debts were forgiven.

LendEDU proposed 16 scenarios to 1,238 employed Americans where giving up something would result in an instant 10% annual bump in salary. And people will go to some extreme lengths for that extra cash, such as sacrificing their health care and putting in some serious overtime, the survey found.

55.9% would work an extra 10 hours per week for life, and 50.4% would work one day every weekend for the next year.

40.06% would give up dental care and 18.9% would give up their health insurance for the next five years.

34.98% would give up the right to vote in all elections for life — and 9.13% would give up their child’s or future child’s right to vote in all elections for life.

​17.93% would give up Social Security benefits for the next two years.

12.2% would break up with their partner or significant other.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The U.S. is experiencing a $1.45 trillion student loan crisis, with recent graduates leaving school saddled with more than $35,000 in debt on average. And with U.S. credit card debt hitting a record $92.2 billion last year, and WalletHub reporting that the average household owes $8,600, it’s also not too surprising that some people will do anything for the added dough to dig themselves out.

For example, 5.33% of workers admitted to LendEDU that they would eat a single Tide Pod for a raise, even though the CDC reported last year that 10 people died as a result of the #TidePodChallenge, and ingesting the chemicals in the laundry pods can lead to vomiting, cardiac arrest, breathing problems and coma.

About half would give up watching movies for the next three years (50.65%) or going on social media (53.55%) for the next five years. So long, coffee: 47.74% would give up all caffeinated products for the next two years. Almost three in four (73.42%) would give up alcohol for five years.

And winter has come to Westeros as far as these cash-strapped fans are concerned, as 88.61% of workers said they would give up watching “Game of Thrones” for life for a raise — and just as the HBO series is finally set to end next year.

