(iStock)

A new APA survey questions the organizational effect thus far of the nationwide reckoning on sexual misconduct

Employees since last fall have said #MeToo — but a majority of their workplaces don’t appear to have listened.

Just under one-third (32%) of American workers said their employers had taken new actions to address and prevent workplace sexual harassment after 2017’s national reckoning on sexual misconduct began, according to a new survey by the American Psychological Association conducted Feb. 15 to March 1.

Nearly one in five (18%) said their employer had merely reminded employees of existing resources or training. Ten percent said their employer had added sexual harassment-related resources or training, while 8% said their employer had actually implemented a more stringent policy. Seven percent reported an employer-hosted town hall or all-staff meeting about sexual harassment.

Acting on the issue seemed to yield positive results. In companies that made new efforts to address sexual harassment versus those that didn’t, workers reported being far more likely to report sexual harassment they experienced or witnessed; they were also more likely to confront a colleague engaging in such behavior. And employees at companies that made new efforts were more likely to report good psychological health and greater job satisfaction and motivation.

Workers at companies boasting equal representation of women in senior leadership roles, meanwhile, were nearly twice as likely as those without equal representation (41% compared to 22%) to report their employer taking new action to address and prevent workplace sexual harassment, per the poll of 1,512 working U.S. adults.

“The #MeToo movement has given business leaders an opportunity to finally take real action addressing a complex problem that has been pervasive for generations,” David Ballard, director of the APA’s Center for Organizational Excellence, said in a statement.

“Our survey — as well as anecdotal reports — shows that too few employers are making comprehensive efforts that can have significant impact. Avoiding the issue is bad for employee well-being and business, but so, too, is a narrow, compliance-based approach,” he added. “We know from psychological science that relying solely on mandated training designed primarily to limit the organization’s legal liability is unlikely to be effective.”

The news wasn’t all bleak: At least half (51%) said they were now more likely to report workplace sexual harassment they witnessed, while 29% said they were now more likely to leave their employer should it not take action on the sexual harassment front.

