The director of “A Tale of Love and Darkness” paid $6.5 million for the Santa Barbara home

It’s a house fit for Jackie.

Actress Natalie Portman, who played John Kennedy’s widow in Pablo Larraín’s 2016 biopic, has reportedly shelled out $6.5 million for a home in Montecito, California. According to Trulia, the 3,991 square foot property is located in the foothills of Santa Barbara and comes with soaring views of the Pacific Ocean.

The four bedroom, five bathroom home is located on 10.4 acres of land, and was designed by American-Canadian architect Barton Myers, known for his sleek modern designs. For the futuristic residence, which Oscar winner Portman will share with her French dancer husband Benjamin Millepied, Myers made heavy use of glass, steel and concrete.

One of the more stunning features the couple will enjoy include three glass-paned garage doors that can be lifted to transform the living area into an open-plan space that opens into a garden. The home also comes outfitted with a state-of-the-art kitchen, new swimming pool, indoor fireplaces and at least one bedroom with immediate access to outside greenery.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that the home used to belong to the late British conductor Leopold Stokowski, who resided there for a time with Gloria Vanderbilt. Others boldfaced names who live in the vicinity include former Vice President Al Gore and Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google parent Alphabet Inc. Portman and Millepied primarily live in a smaller home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, where Angelina Jolie is a new neighbor.

The property was originally listed with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency for just under $7 million and the couple appears to have nabbed a decent discount.

