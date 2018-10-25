(Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

The embattled ‘Today’ host had previously apologized to staff and her audience.

There’s no tomorrow for Megyn Kelly’s “Today.”

NBC canceled Kelly’s show just two days after her tone-deaf comments defending the use of blackface in Halloween costumes, People reported Thursday. The discussion on her show Tuesday had spawned on-air backlash from her own “Today” colleagues, widespread condemnation from fellow celebrities and mockery on Twitter, despite the host’s multiple apologies.

“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” a source told People. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”

Kelly reportedly was dropped by talent agency CAA and hired an attorney amid the controversy. She is in her second year of a reported $23-million-a-year three-year contract, CNN reports.

An NBC rep did not immediately return Moneyish’s request for comment.

The morning-show host, 47, apologized at the top of her show Wednesday after suggesting a day earlier that “a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween” was OK when she was growing up “as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

“I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful, and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry,” Kelly said during her on-air apology. “Yesterday, I learned. I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise. I have never been a ‘PC’ kind of person, but I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity.”

Kelly also issued an internal apology on Tuesday, telling staff that the experience had led her to “rethink my own views.”

But her NBC colleagues were unsparing in their public criticism: Al Roker suggested Kelly owed “a bigger apology to folks of color around the country,” while Craig Melvin called her remarks “indefensible” and pointed out “a lot of people knew about blackface before yesterday.”

Kelly, who started at the network last year after a 12-year run at Fox News marked by several controversial comments, even took flak from her boss. “There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said Wednesday at a town hall, the Daily Beast reported. “There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate.”

“The team did an excellent job covering it properly,” Lack added. “I thought Craig and Al brought a thoughtfulness and a context to it that was sorely missing, and they really did this company and our audience a real public service.”

