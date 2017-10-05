(iStock)

The $9.99 plan will cost $10.99; the $11.99 plan will hike to $13.99

By all means, Netflix and chill — but maybe check your bill.

Netflix this month will hike U.S. subscribers’ prices for the first time in two years, the streaming giant announced Thursday. While its basic plan will remain at $7.99 a month, the $9.99 plan allowing for simultaneous viewing on two screens will hike to $10.99, and the $11.99 plan allowing four-device viewing will jump to $13.99.

New members will see the price increases starting today; the change will roll out to existing subscribers over the next few months. The service will notify current subscribers by email and a within-Netflix notification starting Oct. 19, at least 30 days in advance depending on billing cycle, a Netflix spokesperson told Moneyish.

“From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster,” the company said in a statement.

In contrast, streaming competitor Hulu offers several packages ranging from $7.99 a month to $39.99 for Hulu with Live TV, including an ad-free experience for $11.99.

Netflix touts its addition of the download feature, introduction of “interactive content,” a host of new content and an enhanced user experience since its last price increase in October 2015. The company plans to spend $7 billion on content in 2018, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Variety in a recent interview — an increase from $6 billion this year.

