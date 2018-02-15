You’ll think of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia with every bite

The Golden Girls are hotter than ever.

A new line of hot sauce, inspired by the beloved ladies from the iconic 1980’s sitcom, features flavors as fun and fiery as the female characters on the show.

The bottles come in four flavors, each an ode to one of the “Girls.” There’s “Bea Spicy” for Beatrice Arthur’s Dorothy Zbornak character, “Desert Rose” for Betty White’s hilarious Rose Nylund; “Hot Slut” for Rue McClanahan’s Blanche Devereaux and “Sicilian Fire” for Estelle Getty’s feisty Sophia Petrillo.

The Desert Rose and Bea Spice varieties are made with jalapeno peppers and the Sicilian Fire and Hot Slut bottles feature spicer habanero. And for an added treat, each bottle comes with a cheese cake recipe — a favorite dessert dish on the show. Hot sauce bottles retail for $10, or you can purchase all four for $32.

The hot sauce line comes from Southwest Specialty Foods, known for growing and harvesting all the peppers used in the condiments. Ashley Judge, the owner of Always Fits, a company that specializes in nostalgic trinkets, teamed up with the sauce purveyor for her latest homage to the “Golden Girls.” Other items she sells include a “Golden Girls” Clue game; prayer candles; makeup bags and more.

It’s hardly the first time the “Golden Girls” got an edible tribute. Last year, New York-based restaurant owner Michael J. LaRue, who was good friends with the late McClanahan, opened up an entire eatery, La Rue Cafe, devoted to the show in Washington Heights. It served up dishes like salted caramel cheesecake, until it closed at the end of the year.

