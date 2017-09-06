Super Mario's not a plumber anymore, according to his Nintendo of Japan profile. (Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

The iconic video game character is no longer a plumber.

Here we go!

Nintendo threw a wrench in “Super Mario Bros.” fans’ worlds this week by revealing the company’s iconic Mario character isn’t a plumber anymore.

The Japanese video game brand debuted Mario and his brother Luigi 34 years ago, and the blue-collar brothers have been identified as a pair of NYC plumbers for most of their run – from the pixelated heroes’ signature caps and coveralls, to their penchant for going into pipes to fight turtles to save the Mushroom Kingdom’s princess.

But now it seems Mario has left the family business. His revised profile page on the Nintendo of Japan site now reads: “All around sporty, whether it’s tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, [Mario] does everything cool,” as translated by Kotaku. “As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago…”

Of course, the past three decades have also seen Mario adopt enough professions and personalities in various video games to put Barbie to shame, including a physician in “Dr. Mario,” a race car driver in “Mario Kart,” and a professional athlete in “Mario Golf,” “Mario Tennis” and “Mario Superstar Baseball.” And Mario was a carpenter in his original appearance in 1981’s “Donkey Kong.” So maybe he’s just looking to expand his skill set.

But it’s not game over for most plumbers in the real world. In fact, the employment of plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters is actually projected to jump 12% from 2014 to 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – faster than the average for all occupations.

Still, Nintendo players were crushed by the news that Mario’s plumbing career is down the drain.

Us: Good morning! It's a beautiful day! Nintendo: Mario is no longer a plumber. Us: pic.twitter.com/CA4iNgOFbV — Joe-Joe and Kim! (@joejoehasfun) September 4, 2017

Mario is not a plumber anymore? Wtf? What about all the heavily-plumbing-based gameplay? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 5, 2017

Woke up to the news we are closer to nuclear war and that Super Mario is not a plumber. There has to be a middle ground here people. — Rupert Pupkin (@citizenkawala) September 6, 2017

But the United Association labor union, which represents journeymen and apprentices in the plumbing, pipefitting and sprinkler fitting industry of the U.S. and Canada, wished Mario all of the best.

“Once a plumber – always a plumber!” United Association general president Mark McManus said in a statement to Moneyish. “Wherever Mario’s future adventures take him, he can always be assured that he has the most honorable skill set underneath him.”

There’s no word yet on whether Luigi has also packed up his tools.

