Spanx Arm Tights are a thing that some people actually asked for.

So much for having the right to bare arms.

Spanx, the body-hugging, anti-tummy shapewear that makes women appear slimmer is now promoting skinny arms with a pair of tights for the upper body that suck in flab (sigh).

“It’s basically a crop top made out of tights,” Spanx founder Sara Blakely told Vogue, describing the suck fest as “a solution that will smooth and flatter your arms and feel super luxe on the skin too.”

The Arm Tights, out Monday, look like a shrunken down toddler’s long sleeve T-shirt and through its “magic” it yields toned and slender arms for all. They range in price from $30 to $34, and come in semi-sheer different colors like black, neon blue and hot pink. The tops will come in various bust sizes, according to Spanx.

Some women are already up in arms about the undergarment.

“This just about sums up all that is horrible about being a woman,” Kathlene Fox-Davies tweeted.

Another lady, Australian radio host Dee Dee Dunleavy, remarked, “They are making Spanx for arms. Great news if you want to look like a human sausage.”

Other simply sneered, “because 2017 wasn’t bad enough.”

Love it or loathe it, people will likely buy it. Spanx have long been heralded as a shapely savior, tightening and uplifting unwanted bellies and reducing cellulite from the waist down. The hosiery empire is valued at $1 billion and sells 200 products in 11,500 department stores, boutiques and online shops in 40 countries, according to Forbes. When a photo of Beyonce revealing a lacy pair beneath a skirt recently surfaced, fans praised her for being shockingly relatable.

“Queen Bey is of the people,” one user wrote.

Apparently, there was much consumer demand for arm tights months before Spanx slapped its label on them. Dozens put out desperate requests for the upper body tights on social media.

“Do they make spanx for arms?” one twitter user asked in July.

Another suggested, “Someone could really make a killing making Spanx for arms.”

