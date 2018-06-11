"Ocean's 8" had a strong opening weekend. (© Warner Bros. Pictures /courtesy Everett Collection)

Here’s ‘Ocean’s 8’ by the numbers, including the all-star cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna; its reported budget; the celebrity cameos and more.

This female heist film stole the box office this weekend.

“Ocean’s 8” debuted with a $41.5 million haul — more than the $36 million to $39 million that the three previous, male-fronted “Ocean’s” films starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon made during their opening weekends, without adjusting for inflation. (With that adjustment, the first three movies made $48 million to $61 million.)

You can’t pull off a successful caper without focusing on the numbers involved, however, so Moneyish took a look at some other facts and figures behind the weekend’s No. 1 movie.

$150 million: Estimates on what the movie cost to make (including extensive reshoots) and market worldwide, according to The New York Times. It’s so far made back $41.5 million in 4,145 locations during its first weekend. Its global intake has hit $53.7 million, thanks to another $12.2 million in sales overseas.

8: The powerful all-female ensemble cast that gets top billing includes a diverse mix of women across entertainment who’ve scored Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, SAG and Golden Globe awards, including Sandra Bullock (Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG winner), Cate Blanchett (Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG winner), Anne Hathaway (Oscar, Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG winner), Rihanna (nine-time Grammy winner), Mindy Kaling (SAG winner), Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson (Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG winner) and Helena Bonham Carter (SAG winner and Oscar nominee).

31: The number of combined Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, SAG and Golden Globe awards the A-list cast has won.

69%: The portion of theater audience seats filled by women this weekend, which The Times reports beat expectations. And 69% of the audience was over age 25.

67%: Its current Rotten Tomatoes score, along with a B+ CinemaScore.

$63 million: How much money “Ocean’s 8” pumped into the New York City economy, Variety reported. The film follows Bullock’s band of con artists attempting to steal a fictional $150 million Cartier diamond necklace from Anna Wintour’s annual Met Gala, and the film spent 60 days shooting in and around the Big Apple in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bergdorf Goodman, Central Park, Veselka’s 24/7 Ukrainian eatery in the East Village, Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, and more. It generated $31 million in wages, which included more than $22 million for local rentals and buys for set decoration, production and supplies; more than $2.4 million on wardrobe; more than $1.4 million on accommodations; more than $1.1 million to feed the cast and crew; and more than $290,000 on transportation.

11: Years since the last “Ocean’s” movie; the original trilogy with Clooney and company that hit screens between 2001 and 2007 and pulled in more than $1.1 billion across the globe.

44-plus: Credited celebrity cameos (give or take a few Vogue employees and designers that may or may not be considered celebrities, including Anna Wintour, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Dakota Fanning, Olivia Munn, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid …)

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved