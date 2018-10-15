Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were expecting a child. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Gamblers are also betting on hair color, weight, birth month and more

All bets are on.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were expecting a child in the spring 2018, Kensington Palace announced on Monday. The announcement comes roughly five months after the couple’s star-studded nuptials at Windsor Castle.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

And already, people are betting on what the royal baby’s name, birth date, hair color and even hair color will be.

Indeed, popular U.K. betting sites Ladbrokes and Betfair have already posted odds for a names, and on both sites, the name Arthur is among the top three most likely choices. On Betfair, Diana and Alice also get the best odds; on Ladbrokes, Victoria, Albert and Philip do.

Betting odds on names from Ladbrokes.

Royal couples often pick a name with a nod towards tradition and links to previous generations, which is why the odds are on names like these. Arthur, for example, is Prince Charles’ middle name. But, as we’ve seen from the royal wedding — including the fact that the couple held hands during ceremony — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t always big on tradition — so betters may be in for a surprise.

Betting odds on names from Betfair.

Some names are getting a big thumbs down too: In particular, Samantha, the name of Markle’s estranged sister.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes make Samantha a 100-1 outside bet for the royal baby name. Most bookies make traditional royal names eg Alice, Arthur, Philip, Victoria – and, of course, Diana – their early favourites. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 15, 2018

The betting has already gone beyond names too. There are bets on birth month (odds on March or April), weight (between 7-8 pounds) and hair color (black).

But by far the most bets will likely be put on the royal baby name. Indeed, back in early April, when Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their third child, Katie Baylis, media-relations manager at Betfair in London, shared with Vanity Fair how all this voting usually goes down.

“Names are by far and away the most popular bet type,” Baylis says. “The whole traditional side of the royals’ naming conventions tends to lead to a lot of public debate and allows betters to ‘study the form.’” At first, betting is often slow, but as we get closer to the due date, expect things to pick up.

Sometimes, betters even get the name right. Indeed, George was on of the top names betters were speculating on in 2013 when Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting. And whether betters are right or wrong this time around, we’re likely to see plenty of dough change hands: CNN estimated that bets around Prince George’s birth hit roughly $1.8 million.

