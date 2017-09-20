Amazon sent some customers without registries this confusing message. (Screenshot)

Confused Amazon customers tell Moneyish about the surprising notification that a special delivery was on the way.

Amazon customers weren’t expecting this.

An unspecified number of Amazon members received an official email from the retail giant on Tuesday claiming that someone had bought a gift off of their baby registry, and the special delivery was on its way.

Problem was, many of these customers had neither baby registries nor actual babies.

I can't wait to see what I'm getting from the @amazon baby registry I don't have for the child I'm not carrying! pic.twitter.com/7kU15vOOGs — Emily Anthes (@EmilyAnthes) September 19, 2017

Long Island mom Laura Pullar, 39, has two tween daughters who haven’t been in diapers for a decade, so she was suspicious after getting an email notification that a baby gift was on the way.

“I was really confused, because it looked like a legitimate Amazon email – not the spam ones I’ve gotten from time to time – and the sender was a legitimate Amazon email address,” she told Moneyish.

But she refused to click the link in the email – a smart way to avoid phishing scams like the Gmail hack that happened earlier this year.

See also: Don’t reply to any emails until you read this

She signed into her Amazon account through a separate window, instead, and searched its list of registries for her email address. Nothing came up. Then she posted her experience on Facebook, and found several friends had received the same mysterious message – which led to lots of jokes about surprise pregnancies.

What a weird way to find out you're expecting pic.twitter.com/LLphFEl5q7 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) September 19, 2017

“Uh, do they know something about me that I’m not aware of? I mean, I know Amazon is expanding their services and all, but that’s a bit extreme,” Emer Smith, 35, cracked to Moneyish. “Alexa, did you impregnate me?”

But Zoe Horan, 32, from Lancaster, Penn. was especially confused, because she actually does have a baby registry for her little one born last month – but everything on the list had been fulfilled already.

“I went on [my registry] and there was one item still remaining; a pack of two pacifiers. That was my giveaway that something was wrong with the email,” she told Moneyish. No one was sending her a random pack of binkies. “Once I realized I was not the only person to receive the email, I was a little concerned that I had opened it [thinking it was spam or a phishing scam], but I did receive an apology email from Amazon today for the trouble.”

See also: Your password probably sucks – but this new tool can make it stronger.

An Amazon spokesperson told Moneyish that, “A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert e-mail,” and that, “we are notifying affected customers.”

Many affected members already received an email from the retailer on Tuesday and Wednesday with the subject line, “Oops! We’re sorry, we made a mistake.” The note added, “Earlier today we sent you an email from Amazon Baby Registry. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved